Persia White set to Release Album "Love Letters" and new music video "ROBOT LOVE" on August 18th 2023

Each song on "Love Letters" resonates with authenticity and raw emotion. With her unique blend of electronic, soul, trip-hop, and rock influences that she calls "electro-hybrid black girl magic," Persia effortlessly weaves together tales of love, loss, and discovering the strength to reach through the wreckage of a broken heart, for love. Filled with heartfelt lyrics, rich melodies, and Persia's soul-stirring vocals, "Love Letters" sends a message to the heart.

"Love Letters" reflects Persia's evolution as an artist and musician. From the introspective and vulnerable "Naked" to the empowering anthem of unbreakable love in "Always and Forever" featuring the voice of Joseph Morgan and her daughter Mecca Morgan White, Persia delivers an emotional depth that connects every note with sincerity and passion.

To create a buzz for the forthcoming album, White has already released the sultry single "Vampire" with a breathtakingly beautiful music video Persia directed, wrote, and produced, which won "best music video" in the Chicago Women Film Fest, and currently is an official selection for the Vienna Independent Film Festival, and more. The video features gorgeous underwater sequences and haunting imagery, starring the original vampire himself, Joseph Morgan. The success of the single and video have garnered anticipation for the full album, as well as the dynamic new music video, "Robot Love," directed, produced, and edited by Persia White, out on August 18, 2023.

"I poured my heart and soul into "Love Letters." It was a deeply personal and cathartic experience," says Persia. "The pain I have survived, and passion that holds my heart together, are all part of this music, but Joseph is the main inspiration. He is my always and forever, and I dedicate this album to my love."

The album was meticulously crafted over 12 months, primarily in Toronto, Canada, at Nobel Street Studios. Persia wrote, produced, and arranged all the songs, with mixing completed by the iconic George Seara and mastered by legendary Chris Gehringer.

"It's been ten years since I released an album, but I never really stepped away from music, I just stepped away from being in the spotlight so I could keep my family together," says Persia. "The beginning of my relationship with my husband, Joseph Morgan, was challenging because I experienced racism, cyber bullying, even death threats because of it. Despite that, I decided to keep being kind and putting love out into the world, even when it didn't seem to be working, I stood by love."

"Then the pandemic hit," Persia continued. "With so much suffering and pain in the world, I wanted to do something good, I wanted to share as much love and encouragement with people as I could. So, Joseph and I hosted live-streamed shows online from our home, we spread love, engaged and connected with people. I hope "Love Letters" resonates with listeners and serves as a reminder that embracing your true self, the love inside you, is the most powerful thing in the world. It teaches you to keep reaching for the light, even when you find yourself in the darkest of places."

To celebrate the release of "Love Letters," Persia and Joseph Morgan will be hosting two special live events, August 19th at the Always and Forever Convention in Conyers, GA, and The Vampire Fan Convention in New Orleans on Aug 26, 2023.

Fans can expect an exciting night with free limited edition merchandise giveaways, fan engagement, games, and more. Additional events will be available online as well. For more details, visit the EVENTS page on persiawhitemusic.com. Find out more about the album and events visit persiawhitemusic.com.

