Persian Translation of Best Practices for Repositories, Fifth Edition Now Available at https://www.isber.org/bpr

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER) is pleased to announce the release of the Persian translation of the ISBER Best Practices: Recommendations for Repositories, Fifth Edition. This is the definitive best practices guide for biological and environmental repositories across the world. (Available for download at www.isber.org/bpr).

The ISBER Best Practices provide clear guidance to novices and experienced professionals on how to recognize and fulfill their responsibilities, while offering practical advice on how to manage and support all types of repositories. This document is intended to be of use to repositories operating worldwide within or for research sectors, as well as individuals or organizations that may be managing specimens outside the formal structure of a repository. The ISBER Best Practices can form a foundation for repositories, guiding a repository's policies, practices, procedures, and operations.

This Persian translation will make the Best Practices 5th Edition more accessible to professionals worldwide and is a testament to the dynamic worldwide growth of the biorepository field. In addition to Persian, the Best Practices 5th Edition is also available in English, Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish.

"In response to user feedback, the Fifth Edition of ISBER's Best Practices has been thoroughly restructured and updated," said Dr. Gregory H. Grossman, ISBER President. "Its Persian translation provides detailed, standardized protocols and best practices for Persian-speaking professionals managing biological and environmental repositories, encompassing both evidence-based and consensus-based approaches to specimen and data lifecycle management. This translation further underscores ISBER's global impact and its dedication to promoting, supporting and strengthening biobanks and biorepositories around the globe."

Dr. Vahid Haghpanah, lead of the Persian translation team, emphasized the importance of this milestone: "The Persian translation of the Fifth Edition of ISBER Best Practices represents a significant step toward advancing scientific and operational standards for biorepositories across the Persian-speaking region." He added, "This work not only enables professionals in biobanking to align with global standards, but also fosters opportunities for international collaboration in biological research."

Dr. Haghpanah further noted: "Our translation effort was guided by a commitment to scientific accuracy, fidelity to technical concepts, and respect for the Persian language, ensuring that readers can rely on the document with confidence."

ISBER extends its gratitude to the dedicated Persian translation team for their contributions to this publication, with special acknowledgement of Dr. Vahid Haghpanah.

About the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories:

ISBER (www.isber.org) is the only global forum that addresses harmonization of scientific, technical, legal, and ethical issues relevant to repositories of biological and environmental specimens.

ISBER fosters collaboration; creates education and training opportunities; provides a forum for the dissemination of state-of-the-art policies, processes, and research findings; and provides an international showcase for innovative technologies, products, and services. Together, these activities promote best practices that cut across the broad range of repositories that ISBER serves. Join ISBER here.

