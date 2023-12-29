Personal Branding Expert and Host of Leading Career Podcast, Jayzen Patria, Challenges You to Lead With Your Brand in the New Year

Lead With Your Brand!™ Will Help You Seize Control of Your Career in 2024 With A Collection of Resources to Jumpstart Your Next Career Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jayzen Patria, one of the nation's sought-after personal branding experts and the host of the leading career podcast "Lead With Your Brand!" is issuing a compelling challenge to professionals seeking to seize control of their careers in 2024.

Patria's Lead With Your Brand!™ Challenge transcends conventional career development, prompting professionals to build winning, super premium personal brands starting in the new year with a collection of resources to help jumpstart one's next career breakthrough in 2024. Included within these resources are the five essential steps of his Lead With Your Brand!™ System in the form of actionable strategies, as well as complimentary downloadable worksheets designed to guide professionals through each of these five steps.

Patria is known to lead with the question, "In your career, are you coffee or are you Starbucks?" which really underscores the transformative nature of his Lead With Your Brand!™ System. His thought-provoking query drives home the distinction between being recognized for your job title, in a similar way to being thought of as a boring old commodity like coffee, or instead being known as a super premium brand like Starbucks that people are willing to wait in line and pay a premium price for because of the incredible value that you bring.

Beginning in January, the podcast is also set to unveil a series of new episodes, with Patria poised to continue to offer listeners a chance to explore his proven personal branding methodology. Of the new episodes listeners can look forward to in the new year, one of the first will include an interview with Mark Bertolini, the former CEO of Aetna and current head of Oscar Health, as well as author of the bestselling business book, "Mission-Driven Leadership: My Journey as a Radical Capitalist."

For the last four seasons, the Lead With Your Brand!™ podcast has featured exclusive interviews with industry titans, executives, and influencers who have shared their personal brand journeys and insights with listeners. With nearly 200 episodes, the podcast offers valuable advice and inspiration for individuals looking to build and elevate their personal brands in today's competitive landscape. It transcends conventional offerings, serving as a catalyst for career breakthroughs.

Jayzen Patria is a personal branding expert, diversity advocate and keynote speaker, helping transform organizations through the power of their people finding their true brand voice and bringing their best authentic selves to work every day.

"The Lead With Your Brand Challenge is here to help you develop and lead with your personal brand into the new year, and make 2024 the year you achieve your next career breakthrough." exclaims Patria.

To join the 2024 Lead With Your Brand!™ Challenge, and to download the Five Steps to Lead With Your Brand and free challenge worksheets, visit https://www.jayzenpatria.com/newyear.

For additional information on Jayzen Patria and his Lead With Your Brand!™ System and podcast, visit www.jayzenpatria.com.

