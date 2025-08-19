Personal Caregiving Journey Inspires Former Finance Exec to Launch Senior Care Authority in the Boston Area and Southeastern MA

After three decades in financial services technology and caring for her own family through illness and hospice, Mary McNiff is using her experience to help others navigate the senior care journey with clarity and compassion.

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Care Authority, a national leader in eldercare consulting and placement, has opened a new location serving the Boston area and Southeastern Massachusetts. The office, located at 55 West Street in Walpole, began operations in March 2025 and is led by Mary McNiff, a longtime financial services executive whose personal caregiving experience inspired a major career shift.

Senior Care Authority provides expert guidance to families navigating senior care options from assisted living and memory care to skilled nursing and in-home support with personalized, compassionate service.

McNiff spent decades in financial services technology while also caring for her mother through cancer treatment, her quadriplegic brother, and her father through progressive supranuclear palsy and hospice. "I went through the whole process of assisted living, memory care, and hospice," she said.

The emotional toll and complexity of those experiences led McNiff to seek a new purpose, one that would combine her professional strengths with her lived experience. "I had a lot of conversations with peers, especially working women, and I realized how many of us were playing this dual role of having a full-time job while trying to take care of a loved one," said McNiff. "I started giving advice and sharing my experience, and over time, I thought, maybe this is something I could do full-time."

Senior Care Authority's advisors provide hands-on support for families making difficult senior care decisions, offering placement services and eldercare consulting tailored to each individual's needs. The company also offers its exclusive Beyond Driving with Dignity program, helping assess older adults' driving safety and independence.

Now, as the owner of Senior Care Authority of Boston and Southeastern Massachusetts, McNiff is focused on guiding families through some of life's most difficult transitions. "My goal is to be a trusted resource in this space, someone who can help people make smart, compassionate decisions for their loved ones, and help working [families] stay in the workforce without guilt or burnout."

This new location reflects Senior Care Authority's ongoing expansion in key markets with franchise owners who bring both heart and experience to the brand. "We're focused on growing with the right people," said Frank Samson, Founder of Senior Care Authority. "Mary brings exactly the kind of perspective and purpose we look for and is already making a meaningful difference in her community."

