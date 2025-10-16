"Too many young people learn about money from social media, which is inherently unreliable," said Dan Solin, creator of Trade-Up for Millennials. Post this

Maya is a young AI host designed to be relatable to Gen Z and Millennials. She promises no conflicts of interest and a data-driven, evidence-based approach. The content draws from Solin's book, Wealthier: The Investing Field Guide for Millennials, and from his decades of investor education.

"Too many young people learn about money from social media, which is inherently unreliable," said Dan Solin, creator of Trade-Up for Millennials and founder of Evidence-Based Advisor Marketing. "Maya strips out the noise. She speaks clearly. She uses facts and solid research. She respects the viewer's time."

Solin began experimenting with AI to help financial advisors scale their marketing through avatar videos. That work revealed an opportunity to reach younger audiences directly. The question was simple – how can credible education compete with short attention spans and endless feeds? The answer is short-form, plain language, and zero hype.

"Each episode gives one helpful idea in under 60 seconds," Solin said. "The goal is confidence. Save well. Diversify. Keep costs low. Focus on what you can control."

What viewers will get:

A weekly video under one minute

Plain-English explanations of core topics

Guardrails that help avoid common mistakes

A consistent focus on incentives and conflicts

Why it matters now

Young investors face a stream of advice from creators with mixed incentives. Many feel pressure to chase trends. Others give up and stay on the sidelines. Trade-Up for Millennials aims to be a steady guide. Clear. Calm. Useful.

About Dan Solin

Dan Solin is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author known for The Smartest series and Wealthier: The Investing Field Guide for Millennials. He has spent his career championing transparent, low-cost, evidence-based investing for everyday investors. Solin is the founder of Evidence-Based Advisor Marketing (EBAM), a consulting firm that helps financial advisors grow with research-backed content and strategy.

About Trade-Up for Millennials, with Maya

Trade-Up for Millennials is a short-form YouTube series hosted by Maya, an AI avatar created to connect with Gen Z and Millennials. The show publishes weekly episodes, each under a minute, with practical guidance on saving, investing, and avoiding conflicts of interest. Episodes launch October 20 on YouTube.

Links

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@mayamoneytalksyt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayamoneytalks/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mayamoneytalks

