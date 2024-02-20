Personal Injury Attorney Dawn Hassell Named Northern California Super Lawyer for Eleventh Consecutive Year

Dawn Hassell Recognized as Northern California Super Lawyer for Eleventh Year and Named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal Injury Attorney Dawn Hassell is honored to be selected as a Northern California Super Lawyer for the eleventh consecutive year. Ms. Hassell has been practicing personal injury law for 25 years, and is the Managing Attorney of San Francisco, California based Hassell Law Group.

Super Lawyers is a rating service for outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers selects the top 5% of attorneys in their practice area each year. Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.

In addition, Ms. Hassell is honored to have been selected for membership in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 for a third consecutive year. The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 is an invitation-only professional organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from each state or region who meet precise qualifications as civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense trial lawyers. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase objective and uniformly applied process which includes peer nominations as well as third-party research. Membership is extended only to a select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature, and public profile measured by equitable and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and model rule.

About Hassell Law Group

The Hassell Law Group is a top-rated personal injury law firm with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm's attorneys handle personal injury claims caused by car accidents, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, truck accidents, dog bites, premises liability, slip and fall accidents, and trip and fall accidents. The firm also handles wrongful death claims for the surviving family members of those killed in accidents. The firm's legal team has over 100 years of combined legal experience in personal injury law, and a track record of consecutive award-winning results for their clients.

