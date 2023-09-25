Personal Injury Attorney Garon Muller Empowers Augusta, Georgia, Youth on Constitution Day

Garon Muller and the exceptional team of personal injury attorneys at Burnside Law Firm, LLP, represent individuals across the state of Georgia and South Carolina. They have over thirty years of combined experience in the areas of personal injury, automobile collision, trucking collisions, premises liability, workers' compensation, and wrongful death claims.

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prominent personal injury attorney at Burnside Law Firm and president of the Augusta Bar Association, Garon Muller, recently captivated the minds of students at Evans High School and Columbia Middle School. As part of their Constitution Day celebration, Mr. Muller delivered an inspiring speech, shedding light on the importance of their rights and the impact of making wise decisions. His visit to the schools aimed to educate and empower the young minds, equipping them with the knowledge and understanding of their constitutional rights and introducing the students to their local judiciary. Through his engaging and thought-provoking discussion, he encouraged students to embrace the power of choice and make informed decisions that would shape their future. During his visit, Mr. Muller emphasized the significance of the Constitution as a guiding force that protects citizens' rights and freedoms. He encouraged students to exercise their right to vote, engage in civil discourse, and actively participate in shaping the future of their communities. As an accomplished attorney and respected community leader, Garon Muller's involvement in Constitution Day celebrations serves as a testament to his commitment to promoting civic education and empowering the youth. His visit to Evans High School and Columbia Middle School left an indelible mark on the students, reminding them that hard work and discipline will lead to success in their lives.