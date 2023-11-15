Personalizing Healthcare with Digital Technologies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Recent work in the field has demonstrated huge benefits from personalized digital biomarkers, ranging from reducing clinical trial sample size by an order of magnitude to identifying the onset of illness before the patient is even aware of it. Post this

Although the featured speakers will touch upon science and analytics, their focus will be on the practical implications of this paradigm shift for managers and executives — both in clinical research and in healthcare delivery. They will provide practical advice and lessons learned for managing these changes.

Join this webinar to gain insights into the many benefits of personalizing digital biomarkers and healthcare management.

Join Arthur Combs, MD, Medical Advisor; Dr. Stephen Smith, Co-Founder, ClearSky Medical Diagnostics; and Geoff Gill, CEO, Verisense Health, for the live webinar on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Personalizing Healthcare with Digital Technologies.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks