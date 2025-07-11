Personam Achieves Clean Sweep at National Cyber Defense Event, Detects All Simulated Attack Sequences on Airport Systems

"Airports, utilities, and other infrastructure environments are vulnerable because they're loud, complex, and filled with unmanaged devices," Chris Kauffman, Chief Technology Officer at Personam, said. "Our tech sees through the noise. There's no tuning, no guessing. Just clarity." Post this

The simulated attacks, staged by an independent red team, mimicked tactics used by advanced adversaries and included DNS tunneling, reconnaissance via traffic flooding, and manipulation of airport infrastructure like baggage systems, gates, and even landing lights. Throughout the simulation, Personam's threat-detection platform generated real-time alerts using nothing more than a NetFlow feed, showcasing the power of behavioral analytics over signature-based tools.

Key outcomes from the event:

Personam identified every stage of all seven attack sequences, including early indicators of compromise.

The platform required no custom integrations or endpoint agents, delivering results in a matter of minutes.

Observers included airport officials and infrastructure security leaders, many of whom cited the live demonstration as a wake-up call to cyber vulnerabilities in operational technology.

"Airports, utilities, and other infrastructure environments are vulnerable because they're loud, complex, and filled with unmanaged devices," Chris Kauffman, Chief Technology Officer at Personam, said. "Our tech sees through the noise. There's no tuning, no guessing. Just clarity."

Personam's results at Defend the Airport mark a major step forward in addressing the real-world cybersecurity needs of transportation hubs and critical services. As attacks on these sectors increase in frequency and sophistication, security teams need solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to deploy.

About Personam

Personam is a next-generation threat detection company purpose-built for complex, dynamic environments. Its platform continuously analyzes how people, systems, and applications behave, then instantly flags anything that doesn't belong. By eliminating noise and catching even the stealthiest actors, Personam gives defenders the insight and speed they need to protect what matters most.

Learn more at https://personam.ai or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Chuck Faughnan, III

CEO, Personam

[email protected]

https://personam.ai

Media Contact

Chuck Faughnan, III, Personam AI, 1 703/850-6173, [email protected], https://personam.ai/

SOURCE Personam AI