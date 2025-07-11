Personam Achieves Clean Sweep at National Cyber Defense Event, Detects All Simulated Attack Sequences on Airport Systems

Personam successfully detected 100% of simulated cyberattack sequences during the high-stakes Defend the Airport event.
CHEVY CHASE, Md., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a striking display of cyber defense capability, Personam successfully detected 100% of simulated cyberattack sequences during the high-stakes Defend the Airport live event, an elite, invitation-only demonstration focused on protecting critical infrastructure. Hosted by the Technical Advancement Center (TAC), the event brought together industry leaders to test security solutions against real-time, multi-vector threats targeting airport operations.
"This wasn't a demo in a clean lab environment," Chuck Faughnan, CEO of Personam, said. "This was a live-fire exercise with real tools, real threats, and a realistic airport network model, designed to see who could truly detect what matters. We caught everything."
The simulated attacks, staged by an independent red team, mimicked tactics used by advanced adversaries and included DNS tunneling, reconnaissance via traffic flooding, and manipulation of airport infrastructure like baggage systems, gates, and even landing lights. Throughout the simulation, Personam's threat-detection platform generated real-time alerts using nothing more than a NetFlow feed, showcasing the power of behavioral analytics over signature-based tools.
Key outcomes from the event:
Personam identified every stage of all seven attack sequences, including early indicators of compromise.
The platform required no custom integrations or endpoint agents, delivering results in a matter of minutes.
Observers included airport officials and infrastructure security leaders, many of whom cited the live demonstration as a wake-up call to cyber vulnerabilities in operational technology.
"Airports, utilities, and other infrastructure environments are vulnerable because they're loud, complex, and filled with unmanaged devices," Chris Kauffman, Chief Technology Officer at Personam, said. "Our tech sees through the noise. There's no tuning, no guessing. Just clarity."
Personam's results at Defend the Airport mark a major step forward in addressing the real-world cybersecurity needs of transportation hubs and critical services. As attacks on these sectors increase in frequency and sophistication, security teams need solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to deploy.
About Personam
Personam is a next-generation threat detection company purpose-built for complex, dynamic environments. Its platform continuously analyzes how people, systems, and applications behave, then instantly flags anything that doesn't belong. By eliminating noise and catching even the stealthiest actors, Personam gives defenders the insight and speed they need to protect what matters most.
Learn more at https://personam.ai or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Chuck Faughnan, III
CEO, Personam
Media Contact
Chuck Faughnan, III, Personam AI, 1 703/850-6173, [email protected], https://personam.ai/
SOURCE Personam AI
Share this article