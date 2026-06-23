Personify Health and Solera Health Partner to Deliver a Managed, Performance-Based Digital Health Network for Health Plans

Integrated, ready-to-deploy digital health network is clinically validated, pay-for-performance, and powered by proven member engagement to expand program access and deliver measurable outcomes

TEMPE, Ariz. and PHOENIX, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personify Health® and Solera Health today announced a strategic collaboration that gives health plans a managed, performance-based digital health network, designed to connect member engagement with evidence-based digital health solutions, driving measurable health outcomes. Health plans face a familiar bind: large employer clients expect a curated digital health benefit, but few have been able to build successfully in-house.

Through the partnership, Personify will embed Solera's curated network of digital health solutions into the Personify member experience, creating a more seamless path for health plan members to access the right interventions and support through a platform they already use. For health plan clients, this means a faster path to market without the infrastructure build, a clearer value story through outcomes-billing and actionable reporting, and stronger member activation through an engagement platform built to drive participation at scale.

The collaboration also addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing plans and employers: helping members find, access, and stay engaged with the right health interventions at the right time. Many organizations have invested in wellbeing, navigation, and point solutions, but still struggle to drive sustained participation and prove measurable impact. By combining Personify's engaging member experience with Solera's evidence-based network of digital health solutions, health plans can create a more accountable, integrated approach to improving health outcomes and managing costs while reducing the complexity of separate vendor relationships.

"Health plans are under real pressure right now. Employer groups want digital health, and the plans that can't deliver it are losing ASO business to those that can," said Ed Liebowitz, president of wellbeing and engagement at Personify Health. "Our collaboration with Solera is an important step in solving that issue and connecting engagement to measurable clinical impact. When we pair Personify's ability to engage members before a healthcare encounter with evidence-based digital health solutions, we have an opportunity to proactively bend the cost curve with a clinically validated, outcomes-billed network without a decade-long build."

A More Accountable Path from Engagement to Intervention

The Solera Network model is purpose-built for health plans and employers. Solera's network-based approach to care connects members with the right programs at the right time, providing a seamless path to better health outcomes and a more personalized experience through a broader set of solutions than an employer would pick if shopping for individual solutions. For health plans and employers, the network operates on a pay-for-performance, claims-based model that aligns investment with outcomes delivered – a meaningful departure from fee-for-service models that bill regardless of result. For health plans whose employer clients already use Personify Health, the collaboration introduces a powerful new capability without the complexity of a separate member experience. The Solera Network will continue to operate as it does today with Personify serving as the member experience layer that helps turn awareness into action earlier.

To maintain an engaging and connected member experience, Personify provides the consumer insight and incentive capabilities that help motivate members before a health need becomes more acute and costly. By embedding access to Solera within the Personify experience, rather than adding another disconnected point solution, health plans can create a more proactive path from awareness to action. Members will be guided toward relevant support based on their needs, behaviors, and health goals, while health plans and employers gain a more integrated way to drive participation, support preventive care, and measure impact. Organizations will be able to tailor offerings for their populations across in-demand categories including behavioral health, women's health, musculoskeletal health, weight management and cardiometabolic solutions.

"The Solera Network has demonstrated that when members are matched to the right evidence-based solution at the right time, outcomes follow," said John Santelli, CEO of Solera Health. "Personify's engagement platform reaches members earlier in that journey – before a health need becomes a higher-cost encounter – and that's exactly the kind of partner that accelerates what we've already built. Health plans get clinical accountability and member activation through one integrated experience."

About Solera Health

Solera Health delivers a managed, performance-based digital health network purpose-built for health plans and their employer clients. Its curated network of 30-plus clinically validated digital health programs – including CDC-recognized programs – spans eight chronic condition categories – including behavioral health, diabetes, MSK, and weight management – and operates on a pay-for-performance, claims-based billing model that aligns program cost with clinical results. The Solera HALO Platform intelligently matches members to best-fit interventions and integrates directly into health plan operations. For more information, visit soleranetwork.com.

About Personify Health

Personify Health is on a mission to make health simple, personal, and engaging. We created the industry's first and only personalized health platform, seamlessly fusing smart third-party administration (TPA), digital care navigation, and health engagement into one dynamic, connected experience. Our platform addresses the full health continuum, harnessing cutting-edge AI and human expertise to provide a comprehensive set of solutions, ecosystem partnerships, and integrated services that deliver real, independently validated clinical outcomes and cost savings. Empowering 25 million members and having supported 7,500 companies to date, we are redefining how businesses and people experience health. Visit www.personifyhealth.com to learn how healthier lives and healthier businesses happen with Personify Health.

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Media Contact

Kara Spak, Personify Health, 1 475-399-4055, [email protected], https://personifyhealth.com/

SOURCE Personify Health