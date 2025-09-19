Personify Health Named to TIME's List of the World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025

"True wellbeing begins with prevention – when people are healthier, costs go down for everyone. Our proven approach enables members to better navigate the complexities of the health journey and redefines how they engage with their health." - Chris Michalak, executive chairman of Personify Health. Post this

"It's an honor to be recognized by TIME at such a critical moment in the healthcare industry. In the face of mounting healthcare costs, Personify is empowering people and their families to live healthier lives while keeping employer spend under control," said Chris Michalak, executive chairman of Personify Health. "True wellbeing begins with prevention – when people are healthier, costs go down for everyone. Our proven approach enables members to better navigate the complexities of the health journey and redefines how they engage with their health."

Personify Health in action: A 53-year-old member wanted to lose weight and stop taking medication after being diagnosed with pre-diabetes. With guidance from her Personify coach, she focused on improving her eating habits and overall nutrition, while incorporating enjoyable activities into her routine. After nine months, she lost 32 pounds, lowered her A1C to 6.2, and brought her blood sugar into the normal range, allowing her to discontinue her medication for prediabetes.

Personify Health's 7,500 employer clients and 25 million members use the company's holistic wellbeing, navigation and advocacy, and modern third-party administration solutions to experience meaningful outcomes, including improvements in:

Preventative health actions – An independent two-year study of 61,000 engaged participants in the Personify Health wellbeing program revealed 23% more preventive visits among engaged members, including cholesterol, mammogram, and cervical cancer screening rates.

High-risk clinical indicators – A one-year analysis of 90,000+ Personify members demonstrated biometric improvement for body mass index (BMI), hypertension, and high blood glucose – high-risk health areas linked to lower costs.

Health costs – The two-year study also showed that engaged members had 14% lower healthcare costs year-over-year compared to industry benchmarks.

Organizations featured on TIME's List of the World's Top HealthTech Companies were evaluated using three primary data sources: financial performance metrics, reputation analysis, and online engagement. Out of thousands of HealthTech companies reviewed, Personify Health is one of just 25 companies recognized in the Prevention category for its outstanding performance across these critical areas. This research and analysis was supported by Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list, announced on September 18, 2025, is available now at the TIME website.

About Personify Health

Personify Health is on a mission to make health simple, personal, and engaging. We created the industry's first and only personalized health platform, seamlessly fusing modern third-party administration, compassionate navigation and advocacy, and holistic wellbeing into one dynamic, connected experience. Our platform addresses the full health continuum, harnessing cutting-edge AI and human expertise to provide a comprehensive set of solutions, ecosystem partnerships, and integrated services that deliver real, independently validated clinical outcomes and cost savings. Empowering 25 million members and supporting 7,500 companies, we are redefining how businesses and people experience health. Visit www.personifyhealth.com to learn how healthier lives and healthier businesses happen with Personify Health.

All trademarks, service marks, and logos displayed on these materials (the "Trademark(s)") are registered and unregistered trademarks of Personify Health, Inc. or third parties who have licensed their Trademarks to Personify Health, Inc. All other trademarks, registered or unregistered, are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kara Spak, Personify Health, 1 917-583-9896, [email protected], https://personifyhealth.com/

SOURCE Personify Health