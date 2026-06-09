Personify Health Recognized by TIME as One of America's Top WorkTech Companies for 2026

"When the health experience is genuinely connected, employers see better outcomes and lower costs, and members get the care and support that actually fit their lives," said Kristen Larson, senior vice president of client growth for Personify Health. Post this

"For decades, employer health benefits programs have been built on a one-size-fits-all model that's outdated, ineffective, and doesn't address rising cost pressures," said Kristen Larson, senior vice president of client growth for Personify Health. "At Personify, we address this issue holistically by creating one connected experience that brings it all together: prevention, care management, personalized guidance, and the benefits administration infrastructure to support it all. When the health experience is genuinely connected, employers see better outcomes and lower costs, and members get the care and support that actually fit their lives. Being recognized by TIME with a second honor reflects how central health and benefits technology has become to the future of work."

Personify Health makes a measurable impact by:

Delivering clinically grounded, whole-population health engagement and digital navigation that drive earlier action and measurable results. With a 51% average engagement rate, Personify's platform helps increase preventive visits by 23% and is associated with 14% lower healthcare costs – supporting healthier behaviors, improved outcomes, and lower total health spend.

Providing the scale and flexibility of the nation's largest independent TPA, combined with carrier-level capabilities, clinical expertise, enhanced cost-containment levers, and integrated engagement. With 15+ national provider networks, Personify helps employers simplify benefits administration, improve the member experience, and better manage healthcare costs – including a proven 80% lower out-of-network spend, and 14% savings for high-cost claimants.

Organizations featured on TIME's list of America's Top WorkTech Companies were evaluated based on financial strength and industry impact. Out of 5,000 U.S. headquartered companies reviewed, Personify Health is one of just 250 companies recognized for its outstanding performance. This research and analysis was supported by Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list, announced on June 9, 2026, is available now at the TIME website.

About Personify Health

Personify Health is on a mission to make health simple, personal, and engaging. We created the industry's first and only personalized health platform, seamlessly fusing smart third party administration (TPA), digital care navigation, and health engagement into one dynamic, connected experience. Our platform addresses the full health continuum, harnessing cutting-edge AI and human expertise to provide a comprehensive set of solutions, ecosystem partnerships, and integrated services that deliver real, independently validated clinical outcomes and cost savings. Empowering 25 million members and having supported 7,500 companies to-date, we are redefining how businesses and people experience health. Visit www.personifyhealth.com to learn how healthier lives and healthier businesses happen with Personify Health.

All trademarks, service marks, and logos displayed on these materials (the "Trademark(s)") are registered and unregistered trademarks of Personify Health, Inc. or third parties who have licensed their Trademarks to Personify Health, Inc. All other trademarks, registered or unregistered, are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Sarah O'Connell, Personify Health, 1 475-399-4055, [email protected], https://personifyhealth.com/

SOURCE Personify Health