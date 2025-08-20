Personify Health Unveils Evolution of Popular Partner Ecosystem with New Marketplace and Developer Portal to Scale Personalized Experiences

"Our new Partner Marketplace and Developer Portal are important steps forward in creating an open, interoperable digital health ecosystem with easier, more meaningful interactions between our partners, clients, and members," said Jeff Yoshimura, chief product officer for Personify Health. Post this

Personify's partner ecosystem makes it easy for companies to integrate world-class solutions into their benefits programs, closing gaps in care across 25+ health and wellbeing categories while addressing the most common and costly health concerns. Employers can currently select from solutions that support mental health, musculoskeletal needs, financial wellbeing, women's health, and more. The new Partner Marketplace showcases a global ecosystem of dozens of integrated best-in-class partners, enabling organizations to customize highly personalized health experiences at lower costs. With an improved buying experience, including ratings and reviews, geographic availability, and contracting information, the new Marketplace encourages the discoverability and delivery of meaningful solutions and experiences to improve health outcomes. In addition to being available online, the Partner Marketplace is also now accessible through Personify's client administration software, making it an integrated part of the program management process.

"Our new Partner Marketplace and Developer Portal are important steps forward in creating an open, interoperable digital health ecosystem with easier, more meaningful interactions between our partners, clients, and members," said Jeff Yoshimura, chief product officer for Personify Health. "The Marketplace is a hub for healthcare innovation — where employers, health plans, and members can access seamlessly integrated, hyper-personalized, outcomes-driven solutions. By simplifying integration and enhancing discoverability, we empower our partners to deliver tailored solutions that improve engagement, outcomes, and affordability."

The new Developer Portal offers health and wellbeing solution providers the ability to seamlessly integrate with the Personify Health platform. The Developer Portal delivers a user-friendly, self-service environment for building integrations to the industry's first and only personalized health platform using APIs and development tools. This unlocks an opportunity for developers to create an integrated health network, enhance visibility with key buyers, boost engagement, offer a seamless member experience, and provide actionable engagement insights. The Developer Portal benefits new providers who wish to integrate with Personify for the first time. The Portal also creates additional opportunities for existing Personify partners to leverage and interact with the platform in new ways.

Personify Health's new ecosystem resources are already delivering value for partners as well as clients:

Fritz Lanman, CEO of Playlist, parent brand of ClassPass: "Partnering with Personify Health is a logical extension of our mission to make wellness more accessible to people everywhere. We're looking forward to delivering a seamless and rewarding experience to the millions of members that Personify empowers via its expansive presence. By integrating ClassPass into the Personify platform, we can empower individuals to discover, sign up for, and be recognized for healthy behaviors more easily than ever before."

Christine Evans, president of Headspace: "Personify Health has been a fantastic partner over the past several years — collaborative, forward-thinking, and always focused on delivering real value to members. Now, Personify is one of the first companies in this space to open up their platform — and their new Developer Portal makes it easy. Clean documentation and a free sandbox environment allowed our team to scope the integration and build to the Personify platform faster and with no surprises."

Tim Perkins, CEO and co-founder of nudge: "Organizations are increasingly recognizing the value of insight-driven, proactive solutions. With an increasing number of mutual clients, our partnership with Personify Health is a natural evolution. Together, we're delivering a more integrated and impactful benefits experience — one that empowers individuals through personalized and connected financial education. In today's economic climate, supporting financial wellbeing is essential to helping people feel more secure, resilient, and focused."

About Personify Health

Personify Health is on a mission to make health simple, personal, and engaging. We created the industry's first and only personalized health platform, seamlessly fusing modern third party administration, compassionate navigation and advocacy, and holistic wellbeing into one dynamic, connected experience. Our platform addresses the full health continuum, harnessing cutting-edge AI and human expertise to provide a comprehensive set of solutions, ecosystem partnerships, and integrated services that deliver real, independently validated clinical outcomes and cost savings. Empowering 25 million members and supporting 7,500 companies, we are redefining how businesses and people experience health. Visit www.personifyhealth.com to learn how healthier lives and healthier businesses happen with Personify Health.

All trademarks, service marks, and logos displayed on these materials (the "Trademark(s)") are registered and unregistered trademarks of Personify Health, Inc. or third parties who have licensed their Trademarks to Personify Health, Inc. All other trademarks, registered or unregistered, are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Lily Peskin, Personify Health, 1 917-932-3539, [email protected], https://personifyhealth.com/

SOURCE Personify Health