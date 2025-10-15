Personify Health Unveils PercyIQ: A Human-Centered Intelligence Engine Designed to Maximize Health Outcomes

Powerful blend of human expertise and next generation AI transforms the member experience and how people get healthier

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personify Health®, the company making healthier easier and less costly, today introduced PercyIQ™, a groundbreaking intelligence engine designed to revolutionize how individuals and organizations engage with health and wellbeing. More than just artificial intelligence, PercyIQ blends human expertise, behavioral science, and data-driven insights to maximize impact with faster, smarter decision support.

"PercyIQ represents the future of health, where human expertise and artificial intelligence work together for optimal results," said Jeff Yoshimura, chief product officer at Personify Health. "We've built an engine that doesn't just automate – it understands. Personify Health's unique combination of technology innovation and clinical depth enables PercyIQ to deliver a deeply engaging and personal experience that empowers people to take control of their health and costs in meaningful ways."

Built to power the next generation of health engagement and outcomes, PercyIQ is infused across Personify's personalized health platform, powering decision-making, insights, and interactive features. It also supercharges Personify's credentialed in-house coaches and care managers, enhancing their ability to drive lasting health outcomes at scale. PercyIQ combines empathy and decades of experience with advanced technology, helping Personify's 25 million members make better decisions, take timely action, and achieve their health goals with confidence.

For example, when a Personify member reports feeling stressed, PercyIQ will leverage biometric data and predictive models to provide the member with a fully supported experience by surfacing tailored, integrated self-help tools and connecting the member with available mental health resources. The member will also be connected to a human coach who uses both their expertise and AI-driven insights to adjust recommendations and maintain ongoing support. Between sessions, PercyIQ will proactively check in to ensure ongoing engagement and improvement.

As a strategic layer, PercyIQ is embedded across the Personify Health platform and will continue to expand its capabilities through 2026 and beyond. Clients and members can expect PercyIQ to be incorporated across the full digital experience; human and AI coaching, members' connected devices, and the partner ecosystem to drive even greater engagement, personalization, and outcomes.

AI and data's transformative impact on health is an important industry topic – as exemplified by innovations like PercyIQ. Hear from Personify Health Executive Chairman Chris Michalak at HLTH 2025, where he will explore the value of employee data and how companies turn data into decisions that matter. The panel, "How satisfied are you with your use of benefits data? Please select 1 to 5," also features leaders from Nomi Health, Telus Global Ventures, and Marsh & McLennan Companies, and will occur Monday, October 20 at 1:30pm PT at the Logos Stage.

Personify Health is on a mission to make health simple, personal, and engaging. We created the industry's first and only personalized health platform, seamlessly fusing modern third party administration, compassionate navigation and advocacy, and holistic wellbeing into one dynamic, connected experience. Our platform addresses the full health continuum, harnessing cutting-edge AI and human expertise to provide a comprehensive set of solutions, ecosystem partnerships, and integrated services that deliver real, independently validated clinical outcomes and cost savings. Empowering 25 million members and supporting 7,500 companies, we are redefining how businesses and people experience health. Visit www.personifyhealth.com to learn how healthier lives and healthier businesses happen with Personify Health.

