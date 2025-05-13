Personify Health Wins Care Management Innovation Award in 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

"With healthcare costs expected to increase at the highest rate in more than a decade, it's critical that employers have solutions for controlling expenses while improving outcomes and the member experience. This is the north star of our efforts at Personify Health." Post this

Personify Health in action: A Personify nurse case manager arranged for a patient to receive infusion treatments, typically a high-cost procedure, at her home instead of in the hospital. This change provides an ongoing 43% cost savings every time the medication is administered over the patient's lifetime on the plan, and gives the patient a more convenient, personalized experience.

"With healthcare costs expected to increase at the highest rate in more than a decade, it's critical that employers have solutions for controlling expenses while improving outcomes and the member experience. This is the north star of our efforts at Personify Health," said Jeffrey Jacques, MD, chief medical officer at Personify Health, the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, care navigation, and flexible health plan administration. "We are honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for our proven care and condition management solution. This award validates our commitment to delivering high-value health support and ensuring that each member's needs are met before, during, and long after their care needs arise."

The Personify platform combines digital capabilities and compassionate human support to offer a holistic health experience from the everyday to acute and chronic needs. The company's personalized care and condition management solution combines timely and targeted AI-optimized member outreach, payment integrity capabilities, advocacy, and coaching programs, featuring 500+ coaches and clinicians, including nurses, medical social workers, dieticians, pharmacists, and licensed therapists.

"With strong third-party studies and validation, Personify Health is a clear standout among care management solutions," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "From AI-driven personalization and efficiencies to compassionate experts, this high-tech human touch approach provides members with meaningful support to help cost-effectively manage and improve their conditions. Congratulations to the Personify team!"

This year's MedTech Breakthrough Awards program saw a record-breaking number of nominations from companies across more than 18 countries, showcasing the global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry today.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public

recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Personify Health

Personify Health empowers diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With global operations and decades of experience (formerly Virgin Pulse and HealthComp), the company engages and empowers people to live healthier lives. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's chronic care to everyday needs. With a personalized, engaging, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com.

Media Contact

Kara Spak, Personify Health, 1 917-583-9896, [email protected], https://personifyhealth.com/

SOURCE Personify Health