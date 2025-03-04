Personify Health's Thrive Summit 2025 Lights the Path to Health and Benefits Innovation, Engagement, and Value

Twelfth annual event showcases actor James Van Der Beek, hypeman and musician Flavor Flav, and an engaging lineup of thought leaders addressing top-of-mind health topics

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personify Health, the company making healthier easier, will soon be hosting its "can't miss event of the year": Thrive Summit 2025. More than 1,000 health, benefits, and HR leaders attend the annual immersive event in-person and virtual to address topics critical to the health of their organization and people. Thrive Summit provides an inspiring agenda of thought-provoking sessions and networking opportunities, featuring actor and cancer advocate James Van Der Beek, and hypeman and music icon Flavor Flav.

"Thrive Summit is one of my favorite gatherings of the year because it brings together many of our clients and partners, plus industry thought leaders, to dig into all the ways we can improve health experiences while reducing costs," said Chris Michalak, executive chairman of Personify Health, the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, care navigation, and flexible health plan administration. "Attendees always walk away with greater knowledge and ideas for enhancing their health and benefits programs, and empowering their people. The value and connections Thrive provides are immeasurable."

Occurring April 1-3 in Orlando, Florida, Thrive Summit 2025 is focused on illuminating the path to better health engagement, outcomes, and value. During this annual experience, Personify Health delivers a program that explores today's top trends and provides actionable, real-life strategies for evolving health and benefits offerings and achieving positive outcomes. The event's dynamic presentations, peer learning, interactive workshops, and wellbeing activities are designed to stimulate learning and discussion, while also providing opportunities for attendees to engage and collaborate.

Captivating & Inspiring Mainstage Speakers

As one of this year's featured speakers, James Van Der Beek will share his personal health story, exploring the critical need for increased preventive health screenings and personalized support in the fight against cancer. James will also discuss the indispensable role of caregivers in the healing process.

"It's easy to go about your life and think nothing will ever happen to you, but I'm a prime example of why it's so critical to do the preventive screenings our healthcare professionals recommend," said James Van Der Beek. "After my colorectal cancer diagnosis in 2023, I learned that rates of this disease are rising among younger adults. I'm motivated to get the word out about the importance of regular screenings – like colonoscopies – they make a big difference for earlier diagnosis and treatment."

Thrive Summit 2025 attendees will also experience Flavor Flav's signature enthusiasm. The ultimate hypeman will share his passion for breaking barriers to healthcare and promoting equality. Other Thrive Summit mainstage sessions include:

An exploration of public health challenges and successes from Broadcaster, Editor, and "American Diagnosis" Podcaster Dr. Celine Rani Gounder.

Actionable strategies and inspiring insights for navigating life's complexities and achieving your goals from Author Jon Acuff, drawing from his New York Times bestseller, "All It Takes is a Goal."

bestseller, "All It Takes is a Goal." A captivating discussion on men's top – and often overlooked – health issues, featuring insights from Ultra Endurance Athlete and Mental Health Advocate Angus Collin, UCF Professor Dr. Michael J. Rovito , and Personify Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeff Jacques . Angus will also discuss his upcoming Great British Odyssey, navigating Europe's most challenging waters to raise awareness for lack of mental health support for men.

, and Personify Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. . Angus will also discuss his upcoming Great British Odyssey, navigating most challenging waters to raise awareness for lack of mental health support for men. An inspiring story of resilience and achievement from breakdancer and medalist Viktor Montalvo , discussing his journey from Orlando to the Paris games.

, discussing his journey from to the games. Insights about employer benefits market trends, ranging from spiraling costs to mismatched solutions, featuring Business Group on Health President & CEO Ellen Kelsay ; Morgan Health Managing Director Rivka Friedman ; and McKinsey & Co. Senior Partner Shelley Stewart III.

; Morgan Health Managing Director ; and McKinsey & Co. Senior Partner Shelley Stewart III. An examination of the role of musculoskeletal conditions (MSK) in driving high healthcare costs and how organizations can overcome this issue, especially in the face of care fragmentation creating treatment gaps - featuring our Diamond sponsor, Hinge Health.

Peer-Learnings and Connection via Breakout Sessions, Demonstrations & Partner Exhibit Hall

Thrive Summit features dynamic discussions and best practices from experts and peers on topics impacting health costs, outcomes, and the employee experience. On-site Thrive attendees will be able to select from 30 breakout sessions featuring leaders from Fortune 500 companies, public sector organizations, large hospital systems, five-star health plans, and consulting and brokerage firms. Personify Health clinical leaders and subject matter experts will provide deep dive sessions, simulations, and demonstrations for its solutions, including health plan administration, care navigation, and holistic wellbeing.

Attendees will also be able to visit the Partner Exhibit Hall, where more than 20 of Personify Health's ecosystem partners will be represented. These partners – this year's event sponsors –include Diamond sponsor Hinge Health; Gold sponsors Cleo, Headspace, LifeSpeak Inc., Spring Health, and Sworkit Health; and Silver sponsors Cylinder and RethinkCare. Innovators in digital health, condition management, and specialty solutions will be available for conversations about integrated offerings that address behavioral and mental health, caregiver support, digestive health, financial wellbeing, healthy eating, exercise, MSK support, weight health, women's health and fertility, and more.

For additional information about Thrive Summit 2025 and to register to attend in-person or virtually, please visit www.thrivesummit.com. In-person registration closes Friday, March 14, and livestream registration closes Friday, March 21.

