Personify Health's Thrive Summit 2026 Challenges Leaders to "Be the Why" in Shaping the Future of Employer-Sponsored Health

"Thrive Summit isn't just an event – it's a call to action. This year, we're challenging every attendee to 'Be the Why' for their organization," said Kirk Rosin, chief commercial officer for Personify Health. Post this

This year's Thrive Summit, occurring March 16-19 in Phoenix, Arizona, features the theme, "Be the Why." It is focused on motivating attendees to understand how they can best support their organization and people to drive health up and costs down. At this immersive event, Personify Health will present a thoughtfully curated program that addresses the latest industry trends and equips participants with practical, real-world solutions for advancing health and benefits initiatives and driving meaningful results. Through energizing presentations, collaborative peer learning, interactive workshops, and dedicated wellbeing activities, attendees are encouraged to engage, share insights, and build connections that motivate, inspire new approaches, and foster ongoing discussion.

"Thrive Summit isn't just an event – it's a call to action. This year, we're challenging every attendee to 'Be the Why' for their organization," said Kirk Rosin, chief commercial officer for Personify Health. "When you show up with purpose, push for better outcomes, and become the driving force behind change, you make healthier happen. Thrive is where we step up together, share our voices, and shape the future of health and benefits. For the one-of-a-kind leaders committed to making a difference, there's no better place to connect, get inspired, and return home empowered to lead the way."

Mainstage Speakers Bring Insights, Energy & Empowerment

Academy Award-nominated actress Minnie Driver will take the stage at Thrive Summit 2026 to share her candid insights on cancer prevention, caregiving, and healthy aging. Drawing from personal experience, Driver will emphasize the importance of lifestyle choices, meaningful connections, and emotional wellbeing, steering away from empty promises of reversing time. A passionate advocate for cancer awareness, she is especially dedicated to ovarian cancer education following the loss of her grandmother. Driver actively supports organizations like Stand Up To Cancer, frequently engaging in campaigns to highlight risk factors, family history, and the critical need for early detection of various cancers, including ovarian and childhood cancers.

"Taking care of your health isn't about chasing some polished version of who you used to be – it's about listening to the body you're living in now," said Minnie Driver. "Aging, if we let it, can be an act of deep honesty: noticing what needs tending, accepting what has changed, and meeting yourself with a little more patience than you did yesterday. Good health doesn't come from resisting time; it comes from partnering with it and taking the right steps to care for yourself."

Other Thrive Summit mainstage sessions will address today's most important topics, including:

Prevention & Longevity

Medical journalist Dr. Alok Patel will share the latest health trends, including spotlighting the role of prevention and the concept of longevity.

Harvard professor and physician-scientist Dr. David Shaywitz will introduce a groundbreaking framework centered around empowering people to live healthier, more fully realized lives with greater agency.

Personify's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeff Jacques and fellow members of our Clinical Board will introduce Personify's next‑generation clinical model – an integrated framework designed to identify risks earlier, facilitate more personalized interventions, and reduce risk and costs.

Mental Health

Ultra-endurance athlete and mental health advocate Angus Collin returns to the Thrive mainstage to share his reflections on the Great British Odyssey, where he navigated Europe's most challenging waters to raise awareness for the need for better mental health support for men.

Diamond sponsor Spring Health will provide a personal, behind-the-scenes look into how one organization's workforce mental health strategy took shape – from the moment change became necessary to the decisions, partnerships, and tradeoffs that defined the journey.

Performance & Resilience

Podcaster and former chief wellbeing officer for Deloitte Jen Fisher will debut her book, "Hope is the Strategy." She'll share why hope isn't wishful thinking, but a measurable skill that drives sustainable performance, innovation, and resilience.

Bradley Rapier, the Emmy-nominated, award-winning choreographer and creator of the Step in the Circle Framework, will share from his upcoming book. Leveraging dance culture analogies, he will help attendees learn how to transform their organizational cultures – and their own leadership – to overcome disengagement and create a thriving culture.

Zach Brandon, mental skills coordinator for the Arizona Diamondbacks, will share his pro‑athlete approach to mental performance, giving attendees simple, game-ready strategies to strengthen their mental toughness and elevate performance.

Innovation Impact

McKinsey's Aditya "Adi" Gupta will lead an exploration of real-world uses of AI in healthcare that will give attendees the confidence to be a consumer and advisor on new technologies.

Ed Liebowitz, president and general manager, Wellbeing, will present Personify's strategy for turning engagement into measurable health and cost outcomes, and the next evolution of its behavior change and personalization model.

Breakout Sessions & Partner Exhibit Hall Provide Valuable Learnings & Connection

Thrive Summit offers engaging discussions and actionable insights from experts and peers, focusing on the critical issues affecting healthcare costs, outcomes, and the overall employee experience. Attendees participating on-site can choose from 30 breakout sessions led by executives from Fortune 500 companies, public sector organizations, major hospital systems, top-rated health plans, and leading consulting and brokerage firms. Subject matter experts from the company, its clients and partners, and external authorities will host immersive sessions, candid conversations, and interactive workshops that demonstrate a focus on innovation, data-driven strategies, and holistic approaches to health and benefits management.

Attendees will also be able to visit the Partner Exhibit Hall, where more than a dozen of Personify Health's ecosystem partners will be represented. This year's premium sponsors include Diamond sponsor Spring Health; Gold sponsors Hinge Health and Sword Health; and Silver sponsors LifeSpeak Inc., nudge, RethinkCare, and Wellhub. Attendees can meet with innovators in digital health, condition management, and specialty solutions for conversations about integrated offerings that address behavioral and mental health, caregiver support, financial wellbeing, exercise/physical fitness, MSK support, weight health, women's health and fertility, and more.

For additional information about Thrive Summit 2026 and to register to attend in-person or virtually, please visit www.thrivesummit.com. In-person registration closes Monday, March 2, and livestream registration closes Monday, March 9.

About Personify Health

Personify Health is on a mission to make health simple, personal, and engaging. We created the industry's first and only personalized health platform, seamlessly fusing modern third party administration (TPA), compassionate navigation and advocacy, and holistic wellbeing into one dynamic, connected experience. Our platform addresses the full health continuum, harnessing cutting-edge AI and human expertise to provide a comprehensive set of solutions, ecosystem partnerships, and integrated services that deliver real, independently validated clinical outcomes and cost savings. Empowering 25 million members and supporting 7,500 companies, we are redefining how businesses and people experience health. Visit www.personifyhealth.com to learn how healthier lives and healthier businesses happen with Personify Health.

All trademarks, service marks, and logos displayed on these materials (the "Trademark(s)") are registered and unregistered trademarks of Personify Health, Inc. or third parties who have licensed their Trademarks to Personify Health, Inc. All other trademarks, registered or unregistered, are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kara Spak, Personify Health, 1 1 917-583-9896, [email protected], https://personifyhealth.com/

SOURCE Personify Health