Personify Launches New A2Z Events Website and Announces GTR is Now Registration Tech

"We're thrilled to bring Registration Tech under the A2Z Events brand. With this combined offering, users can grow their events year after year with more show insights and the ability to customize workflow registration through a single-platform solution," said Erin Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing at Personify.

With the intuitive, user-friendly interface, event professionals can manage participants and simplify tasks like data collection, registrant communication and payment processing. Not only can they collect attendee data, but organizers can put it to good use too, with detailed reports providing valuable insights on registration trends, attendee demographics, and promotional ROI.

To simplify the event registration process for attendees and exhibitors alike, A2Z Events offers easy-to-use event registration software, badge printing and check-in. With these two often stressful event processes simplified, attendees can focus on enjoying the event, and organizers can focus on connecting with their attendees. A2Z Events' lead retrieval solution makes it easy to record prospects with the simple scan of a badge, while the attendance tracking solution streamlines badge scanning capabilities with an intuitive mobile app.

From registration forms to attendance tracking, A2Z Events has event professionals covered in creating seamless on-site experiences. With the integration of Registration Tech, A2Z Events remains committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of show organizers and event professionals.

Visit mya2zevents.com to learn more about A2Z Events, Registration Tech and our entire platform of innovative solutions and services that can help organizations successfully manage and grow their events.

About Personify

Personify partners with associations, chambers of commerce, nonprofits, event professionals, YMCAs, JCCs and other organizations to help them bring people and ideas together. Our technology platform, combined with our professional service and support, empowers organizations of all sizes at every step of their journey. Personify's integrated solutions enable clients to build reliable revenue streams and achieve greater success, and our partnership means they never do it alone.

Part of the Personify suite of solutions, A2Z Events is a single connected platform for the ultimate event experience. Built for event professionals by event professionals, the robust all-in-one event management solution is tailor-made to maximize attendee and exhibitor engagement.

