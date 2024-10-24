Personify Launches New AI-Powered Reporting Engine for Associations and Chambers

"Data Insights will enable member-based organizations to harness AI technology to make data-informed decisions about the future of their associations." - Scott Collison, President and CEO of Personify. Post this

"How organizations interpret past data enormously impacts their futures, and we know that associations sit on mountains of data but don't always have the tools to analyze it," said Scott Collison, President and CEO of Personify. "Data Insights will enable these member-based organizations to harness AI technology to make data-informed decisions about the future of their associations."

Powered by Amazon Quicksight, Data Insights provides organizations with the ability to quickly understand long-term trends and see predictive models at a glance, providing greater knowledge about the state of their organization, their members and their revenue. MemberClicks Trade AMS users can now leverage AI to make smarter, more informed decisions for a data-driven future. By accessing directly from the MemberClicks Trade system, Data Insights contains four main modules: Dashboards, AI Data Analyst, Predictive Analytics and AI Assistant.

Features and Benefits

Within the Dashboards section of the system, users can view pre-built comprehensive data visualizations that analyze three key focus areas for today's member-based organizations: Membership, Revenue and Events. Set in an intuitive, user-friendly format, each board ingests and compares datasets directly from the organization's MC Trade database for easy, at a glance viewing. The Membership dashboard evaluates member joins, drops and retention data across multiple engagement points. The Revenue dashboard brings invoices and payment data into view alongside relevant member characteristics for the most complete picture possible. To round things out, the Events dashboard lets users review how member characteristics like status, level and tenure relate to event participation, allowing them to develop data-based strategies to improve both event and member engagement.

The AI Data Analyst lets users pose nuanced questions about their organization and members for detailed, actionable answers based on their own data. The model can respond to questions about member profiles, revenue, payments, event registration and more. Each answer is provided in three parts: an explanation of how the AI interpreted the data, an AI-generated free-text response and visualizations which can be easily expanded or exported.

In the Predictive Analysis module, users will find advanced data models that predict outcomes and segment data for a deeper understanding of their organization's most important engagement factors. This feature also includes membership retention analysis, a data model used to predict which members are most likely to drop, which are most likely to be retained and a percentage likelihood for each. The fourth module within Data Insights is the AI Assistant, a generative AI tool to help with basic content creation, summarizing documents and more.

Personify's Data Insights represents a groundbreaking advancement in how associations, chambers of commerce and other member-based organizations can leverage AI analysis for strategic decision making and growth. As the first built-in AI-powered reporting engine purpose-built to work seamlessly within an AMS like MC Trade, Data Insights is poised to revolutionize how member-based organizations access, interpret, and act on data. For Personify, this innovation solidifies the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that elevate member engagement and organizational success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape — ensuring associations always remain two steps ahead.

Visit memberclicks.com to learn more and to schedule a demonstration of the MC Trade Association Management System, now with Data Insights.

About Personify & MemberClicks

Personify partners with associations, chambers of commerce, nonprofits, event professionals, YMCAs, JCCs and other organizations to help bring people and ideas together. Our technology platform, combined with our professional service and support, empowers organizations of all sizes at every step of their journey. Personify's integrated solutions enable clients to build reliable revenue streams and achieve greater success, and our partnership means they never do it alone.

Designed to connect members and missions, MemberClicks by Personify is comprised of MC Professional and MC Trade, membership management solutions built to empower associations, chambers of commerce and member-based organizations to strengthen member relationships, boost renewal rates and grow revenue.

