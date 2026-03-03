Personize Solves Enterprise AI Chaos with Governed AI Memory Infrastructure

"Personize provides the governed memory foundation that makes scalable, AI-driven revenue execution possible." — Spencer Parikh, Executive Director, DevCommX Post this

Most enterprise AI initiatives do not fail because models are weak. They fail because agents operate with fragmented context, inconsistent guidelines, and conflicting versions of customer truth. Without structured memory and enforceable governance, AI systems generate contradictory outputs, overlook compliance constraints, and operate on scattered data across CRMs, emails, meeting transcripts, PDFs, and workflow tools.

Personize introduces governed AI memory as production-grade infrastructure for AI agents and automation systems. The platform delivers unified customer memory, centralized policy enforcement, and cross-agent consistency, enabling organizations to run AI accurately, safely, and at scale.

Unlike chat-native memory tools or stateless Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipelines, Personize creates a durable memory layer that ensures AI systems operate with structured context, enforceable controls, and shared organizational intelligence across teams, tools, and time.

"AI systems do not fail because they are unintelligent. They fail because they lack governed memory," said Hamed Taheri, Co-Founder and CEO of Personize. "Personize provides the infrastructure that makes enterprise AI systems reliable by enforcing structure, policy, and shared context across every agent and workflow."

Infrastructure for Production AI

The Personize platform enables:

Agentic Memorization and Recall

Customer data from CRMs, emails, meeting transcripts, and documents is extracted once through a dual-memory pipeline, producing both structured and contextual memory simultaneously. Built-in quality gates and personally identifiable information (PII) redaction ensure data is validated and protected before it reaches the memory store.

Policy Enforcement at Every Step

A tiered governance routing engine ensures the right organizational policies, compliance rules, best practice definitions, and playbooks are automatically applied to the right agent for the right task. This eliminates fragile prompt engineering and ensures consistency across workflows.

Integrations and Extensibility

Personize is built to enhance existing systems, not replace them. Organizations connect through a fully documented REST API and SDK for programmatic access, and through Model Context Protocol to make governed memory available to compatible AI frameworks without rebuilding pipelines.

Lightweight installation skills enable rapid deployment into development environments including Claude Code, Cursor, and other agentic development tools. Native no-code integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, and Zapier automatically capture and synchronize customer memory across the systems that teams already use, removing friction between IT and adoption.

Precision-Driven Accuracy

Personize achieves 74.8% overall accuracy, meaningfully ahead of every evaluated memory system on LoCoMo, the most rigorous independent benchmark for long-term conversational memory. On open-ended inference, Personize now exceeds human-level performance under benchmark conditions.

In early production deployments, organizations report consistent AI output quality across similar workflows, along with up to 70% token savings through centralized policy enforcement and reduced redundant LLM calls.

Enhancing CRM and GTM Workflows

Personize enhances CRM platforms including HubSpot and Salesforce by transforming customer data into governed, AI agent-ready memory. The platform integrates with modern GTM and AI systems including Clay, Zapier, n8n, ZoomInfo, OpenAI, Claude, and leading AI meeting transcription platforms, unifying structured and unstructured data into a single governed memory layer.

"At DevCommX, we design and operate AI-driven revenue programs for B2B organizations across industries. As we prepare to launch the next generation of our AI-powered GTM services, we are evolving from linear outreach sequences to orchestrated revenue motions powered by autonomous agents. Personize provides the governed memory and structured data foundation that makes this possible, enabling us to deliver more precise targeting, consistent execution, and scalable AI-driven revenue growth for our global clients."

— Spencer Parikh, Executive Director, DevCommX

For enterprise leaders, this means AI systems that operate safely and consistently across departments. For GTM teams, it means aligned messaging, faster ramp time, improved execution, and AI that truly understands customer context. As adoption expands across sales, marketing, revenue operations, support, and product, organizations are recognizing that memory and governance are not optional enhancements, but foundational infrastructure for reliable AI at enterprise scale.

Personize is rolling out through a limited early access program for mid-market and enterprise organizations ready to operationalize governed AI infrastructure.

Visit www.personize.ai to request early access and join the limited rollout cohort.

About Personize

Personize is the memory and governance infrastructure platform for AI agents and enterprise workflows. It enables confidence, accuracy, and trust in autonomous systems by enforcing schema, policy, and cross-agent consistency, allowing organizations to run AI accurately, safely, and at scale across CRM, GTM, and enterprise environments. Visit Personize.ai

Media Contact

Matthew Langie, Personize, 1 3852124878, [email protected], www.personize.ai

SOURCE Personize