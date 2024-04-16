Perspective Play Gallery Exhibit Opens at Boston Children's Museum

I'm excited for our visitors to see this gallery exhibition. I think it will be a big hit because it appeals not just to art lovers, but also to sports fans, and anyone who has ever imagined looking down at the world from up above it. Post this

On Sunday, May 5 from 2:00–3:00pm, the Museum is hosting a special opportunity to meet the artist and learn more about how he takes his photos with a drone.

"I'm excited for our visitors to see this gallery exhibition," said Sage Brousseau, Senior Art Educator. "I think it will be a big hit because it appeals not just to art lovers, but also to sports fans, and anyone who has ever imagined looking down at the world from up above it."

Drew Katz is a commercially certified drone pilot, photographer, designer, and creative director with over 20 years of experience working for companies in industries ranging from healthcare to hospitality. His food & beverage photography has been used by Boston Magazine, The Boston Globe, Boston.com, Eater, Zagat's, and more. While he primarily uses his drone to document commercial properties for work, he always finds a way to stray off the flight path to capture photos for his fine art body of work. He has been exhibiting his works, taken from the land and air, all over the country since 2005. Drew resides in Melrose, MA.

Perspective Play will be open at Boston Children's Museum through September 15, 2024.

For additional information, visit http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org

About Boston Children's Museum

Boston Children's Museum engages children and families in joyful discovery experiences that instill an appreciation of our world, develop foundational skills, and spark a lifelong love of learning. More information about Boston Children's Museum can be found at http://www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org. Become a fan of the Museum on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hours and Admission

The Museum is open Wednesday–Sunday from 9:00am–4:00pm. Advance tickets/reservations are highly recommended, especially during weekends, holidays, and school vacation weeks. Adults, $22, children (1-15) and senior citizens, $22; children under 12 months and Museum members are always free.

Media Contact

Jo-Anne Baxter, Boston Children's Museum, 617-986-3702, [email protected], www.BostonChildrensMuseum.org

SOURCE Boston Children's Museum