Perspectives "Reaches for the Mountain" with a Capital Campaign to Secure $6.8 Million Completion Funding for its New $21 Million Family Center

For over 40 years, Jeannie Seeley-Smith served as CEO of Perspectives. She recently retired and is now president of Perspectives Seed the Change Capital Campaign.

"I am excited to announce that we have already raised $14.2 million, we only need $6.8 million to close the funding gap for our new family center, which will significantly impact the services and outcomes that we can achieve for our mothers and children," states Jeannie Seeley-Smith. "It will allow us to expand our multi-generational programming, giving more mothers and their children access to intervention and comprehensive care, with a proven model designed to break the cycle of despair. Multi-generational programming, where mothers and their children both have access to intervention, is the foundation of Perspectives methodology. It is the model designed to break toxic cycles," she added.

Nothing embodies the spirit and promise of Perspectives more powerfully than "Reach for the Mountain," a song composed and recorded with the children of Perspectives Kids Connection choir, under the direction of Jim Papoulis, co-founder of the Foundation for Small Voices (FSV). The mission of FSV is to encourage the use of music, literature, and art to heal, educate, celebrate, and empower the lives of children.

About Perspectives:

Perspectives systematically addresses the need for early intervention programming for children, while providing comprehensive services for mothers. Perspectives children's services include a year-round academic and social enrichment program. The Cargill Kids Cafe provides 10,000 meals annually to children living at the Perspectives housing campus. It includes a commercial kitchen/classroom where children learn to prepare nutritious food.

Perspectives campus includes five apartment buildings, clients receive fully furnished apartments when they move in. The campus is adjacent to a city park, it includes urban gardens, patios, playgrounds, a pergola, a therapy office, and apartments for two on-site team members. This is home to 52 mothers and 70-100 children at any given time. The 22,000 sq. ft. family center houses trauma-informed therapy services, early childhood development, and year-round programming for K-5th grade students.

Perspectives programs demonstrate the success achieved by the disruption of cycles of dysfunctional lifestyles through an integrated approach that includes trauma-informed care, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and comprehensive children's programming. For more information, please contact Annemarie Osborne, 949.237.2906 or [email protected] or visit https://www.perspectives-family.org/.

About the Foundation for Small Voices:

The Foundation for Small Voices (FSV) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to using music to cross cultural, generational, and ideological boundaries to raise awareness and funds for national and international music and mentoring programs for children. We believe that music can heal, educate, celebrate, and empower the lives of children. FSV's mission is to encourage the use of music, literature, and art to help children of all ages come to believe in themselves as capable, creative, and compassionate individuals whose contributions to society make a difference. Through songwriting workshops, ever-evolving projects and initiatives, and our professional development series, in addition to producing concerts to benefit the work of not-for-profits worldwide, we reach children and their communities from all levels of society. To learn more please visit: http://dev.foundationforsmallvoices.org/.

