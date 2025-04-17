Peru Expands Global Connections And Promotes Trade, Tourism, And Country Brand At Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai In Japan

"Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai is an opportunity to showcase Peru's richness, diversity, and potential to the world and it allows us to promote an image of Peru as an innovative, sustainable, and opportunity-rich country," remarked Úrsula Desilú León Chempén, Peru Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism. Post this

Under its them of "Infinite Possibilities," Peru introduces and expands its national image by presenting visitors an immersive experience featuring Peru's diverse cultural and creative heritage as well as multiple permanent as well as rotating exhibitions. Highlights include:

Immersive, curved video wall showcasing Peru's incredible ecosystems, cities, culture, music, and industries. Breathtaking views of Peru's UNESCO World Heritage sites are featured including the History Sanctuary of Machupicchu (the Incan legacy), the Sacred City of Caral (the oldest known civilization in the Americas), and the mysterious Nasca Lines.

incredible ecosystems, cities, culture, music, and industries. Breathtaking views of UNESCO World Heritage sites are featured including the History Sanctuary of Machupicchu (the Incan legacy), the Sacred City of Caral (the oldest known civilization in the Americas), and the mysterious Nasca Lines. Captivating and ancient pre-Inca civilizations and cultural exhibitions, including the Jewels of the Lord of Sipán from April 13 to July 12 and later the Nasca Culture Exhibition featuring ceramics from July 13 to October 13

and later the Nasca Culture Exhibition featuring ceramics from Hand-made, artisanal creations and premium textiles including alpaca garments, pima cotton, and sustainable heritage craft items

Vibrant dance performances featuring the Valicha dance of Cusco

Peru's welcoming spirit and culture of collaboration is also on display at the pavilion, highlighted by their more than 150-year relationship and cooperation with the Expo host country, Japan. Japan is Peru's seventh largest trading partner in the world and Peruvian agricultural imports to Japan have been reached record highs in recent years, led by demand for grapes and avocados, among others. Due to generations of close cooperation between Peru and Japan, today there are more than 200,000 descendants of Japanese immigrants in Peru and this proud group has made countless contributions to Peru's development in various fields.

With 5000 years of history, Peru has created an incredible agricultural and gastronomic identity. From the coast to the Andes and the Amazon, Peru country offers a unique biodiversity that is reflected in its cuisine. The fusion of flavors in Peruvian gastronomy is also the result of centuries of cultural exchange, giving rise to typical dishes that have conquered the most demanding palates. The rich flavors and variety of this tradition are both on display and available through daily samplings to all pavilion visitors. This includes Peruvian "superfoods" including maca, coffee, chocolate, blueberries, avocados, chia, amaranth, and quinoa, all examples agricultural goods that are increasingly sought after on the international market. A dedicated pavilion area is hosted by Peruvian culinary professionals preparing a variety of tasting opportunities for visitors including:

Causa Limeña, known as the beautiful, layered dish of pureed potatoes and a variety of colorful and flavorful ingredients that showcases Peru's diverse gastronomy.

diverse gastronomy. Patacones, a crunchy and hearty snack made by frying flatted, green plantains and adding a pinch of salt or flavorful sauce

Pisco Sour, Peru's iconic cocktail, made by shaking pisco (a grape-based national spirit) with lemon juice, syrup, and egg white, and topping it with a few drops of bitters.

iconic cocktail, made by shaking pisco (a grape-based national spirit) with lemon juice, syrup, and egg white, and topping it with a few drops of bitters. Chilcano, a classic Peruvian cocktail made with pisco, lime juice, and ginger ale.

Chinca Morada, a traditional Peruvian beverage made by boiling purple corn with cinnamon, cloves, pineapple peels, apples, and a touch of lemon juice.

Plus Peruvian coffee, chocolate and superfood snack items

Peru's national day at the Expo, which celebrates Peru's participation in the Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2025, and feature a delegation of representatives from Peru's government, industries and additional activities for visitors to enjoy. The Peru pavilion is located in the Expo's Empowerment Zone, location P05, and is open daily from 9:00am to 9:00pm from April 13, 2025, to October 13, 2025. For more information on the Expo and to attend, visit: www.expo2025.or.jp/en/

International audiences can explore Peru's Virtual Expo presence from anywhere in the world by logging onto the Virtual Expo, a digital and interactive experience which offers a variety content and experiences. Available as a mobile app, for Meta Quest, or mac/PC, more information on the Virtual Expo and how to access it may be found at www.expo2025.or.jp/en/future-index/virtual/virtual-site/

Find out more about Peru's participation in Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/peru.expo2025/

https://x.com/peruatexpo

https://www.tiktok.com/@peruatexpo

https://www.youtube.com/@Peruatexpo2025

For media inquiries:

Peru Pavilion PR Office

E-mail: [email protected]

TEL: +81-45-900-6854

Media Contact

Peru, Pavilion PR, 81 45-900-6854, [email protected]

SOURCE Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai