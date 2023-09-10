Pest & Termite Consultants expands Reach in Raleigh-Durham, NC Area with Acquisition of Fuquay-based Company

Pest & Termite Consultants is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with NC Pest Control, a move aimed at bolstering and elevating pest control services in the Raleigh-Durham, NC area.

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pest & Termite Consultants is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with NC Pest Control, a move aimed at bolstering and elevating pest control services in the Raleigh-Durham, NC area.

Pest & Termite Consultants has been a trusted presence in the Raleigh region for over two decades, offering top-tier pest management solutions. Meanwhile, NC Pest Control has diligently served the Fuquay-Varina and surrounding areas since 2015, operating from their Fuquay-Varina, NC office.

Brian Hawkins, CEO of Pest & Termite Consultants, enthusiastically shares, "The synergy between these two companies is undeniable. Both have built a solid reputation based on unwavering commitment to exceptional service. This merger unlocks operational efficiencies that will enable our teams to deliver systematic pest defense solutions to homeowners and businesses alike."

Mike Fillion, Owner of NC Pest Control, echoes this sentiment, saying, "We have dedicated ourselves to providing our customers with nothing less than outstanding service. This partnership will not only enhance the value we provide to our existing clientele but also allow us to earn the trust of an even broader customer base."

Pest & Termite Consultants has continually refined the effectiveness of their pest control applications through years of experience and innovation. Their proactive approach involves targeting pests at their source, primarily outdoors. By concentrating on the exteriors of residential and commercial properties, they intercept pests before they breach structures, significantly reducing the need for indoor treatments.

With this forward-thinking strategy, their expert teams employ precision-calculated methods, resulting in decreased product usage, minimal disruption to customers, and reduced exposure of people and pets to any chemicals employed. Consequently, Pest & Termite Consultants takes pride in not only delivering superior pest control but also in passing on cost-saving benefits to their valued customers. Streamlined practices translate into reduced labor and product expenses, ultimately leading to more affordable services for clients.

"We are excited to solidify our position as the beloved pest control service in the region," remarked Michael Stein, spokesperson for Pest & Termite Consultants.

Unified in purpose, Pest & Termite Consultants and NC Pest Control are dedicated to delivering unrivaled pest control solutions that guarantee the comfort and safety of both residents and businesses. By tackling pests at their source, they strive to create a pest-free environment that stands the test of time.

For more information about Pest & Termite Consultants and their comprehensive pest control services in the Raleigh-Durham, NC area, please visit www.pestandtermiteconsultants.com or contact Michael Stein.

About Pest & Termite Consultants: Pest & Termite Consultants is a leading pest control company serving the Raleigh-Durham, NC area. Committed to environmentally-friendly solutions and advanced pest management strategies, they provide effective and cost-efficient pest defense for both residential and commercial properties.

Media Contact

Michael Stein, Pest & Termite Consultants, 1 (919) 246-8831, [email protected], https://www.pestandtermiteconsultants.com

SOURCE Pest & Termite Consultants