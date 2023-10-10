Pet Butler Franchise Expands Prescence in Greater Columbus Area with Acquisition of Local Competitor

Pet Butler, the leading provider of pet waste removal and pet care services in the nation, is expanding its presence in the Greater Columbus area through the strategic acquisition of a local business. This move underscores Pet Butler's commitment to delivering top-notch pet care and waste management services. The company aims to offer exceptional services to pet owners in the region while furthering its mission of raising the standards of pet care and waste management.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Butler, the nation's leading pet waste removal and pet care service provider, is thrilled to announce the acquisition and expansion of its Greater Columbus footprint as the franchise acquire another local business owner looking to retire. With this strategic move, Pet Butler solidifies their commitment to providing top-notch pet waste removal and pet care services across the region.

The acquisition comes as part of Pet Butler's ongoing growth strategy to enhance its presence in key markets, ensuring pet owners have access to the highest quality services. The company's dedication to delivering exceptional pet waste and pet care solutions has made it a trusted partner for pet owners throughout the nation, and this expansion is a testament to their continued commitment to excellence.

"We are excited to welcome the clients of our newly acquired local competitor into the Pet Butler family," said Bryan Pierce, franchise manager of Columbus' Pet Butler. "This strategic move is in line with our mission to provide comprehensive pet care solutions and ease the burden of pet waste management for pet owners. We look forward to building on the excellent work our team members have been doing in the Greater Columbus area."

As Pet Butler expands its presence in the Greater Columbus area, all pet owners in the region can look forward to the exceptional pet care services that have made Pet Butler a trusted name nationwide. The acquisition represents another step in Pet Butler's ongoing commitment to raising the standards of pet care and waste management. With a focus on convenience, reliability, and the well-being of our furry companions, Pet Butler is dedicated to making every outdoor space a cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable place for pets and their owners.

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler Franchise is a growing franchise brand made of people who are passionate about pets. Pet Butler was acquired in 2017 by Spring-Green Enterprises, the parent company of +46 years old Spring Green and SGE Marketing Services. They currently have 38 owners in 27 states. Pet Butler has expanded its lines of service to include pet care (pet walking and pet sitting), pet shuttle service, and maintains its core service of pet waste removal for both residential and commercial properties. To learn more about how Pet Butler serves pets and their people, visit http://www.petbutler.com and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn. To inquire about a franchise call 844-777-8608 or go to http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com

For more information about our Columbus location, visit

https://www.petbutler.com/locations/columbus-area-pooper-scooper/

or call 614-362-9158

