Pet Butler Franchise in Cary, NC Expands with Acquisition of Fluff Inc.

Michael Kidd, owner of the Pet Butler franchise in Cary, NC, has expanded his business by acquiring Fluff Inc., a local pet care company known for pet sitting and dog walking services. This acquisition broadens the service offerings of Pet Butler, enhancing their ability to meet the diverse needs of pet owners in Cary. The integration of Fluff Inc.'s services will allow Michael Kidd's franchise to provide a more comprehensive range of pet care solutions.

CARY, N.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Butler is excited to announce that Michael Kidd, the owner of the Pet Butler franchise in Cary, North Carolina, has successfully acquired Fluff Inc., a local pet care business renowned for its pet sitting and dog walking services. This strategic acquisition, brokered in part by Seth Blackburn of BridgeWorth & Associates, marks a significant expansion of the services offered by Michael Kidd's franchise, enhancing its ability to cater to the diverse needs of pet owners in the Cary area.

Michael Kidd, a retired veteran who has always harbored a dream of owning his own business, achieved this goal when he joined the Pet Butler family. Since then, he has been dedicated to providing exceptional pet care and waste removal services. The addition of Fluff Inc.'s pet sitting and dog walking services will allow Michael and his team to offer a more comprehensive range of pet care solutions, ensuring that pets in Cary receive the best possible care.

"Acquiring Fluff Inc. is a huge milestone for us," said Michael Kidd. "It not only broadens our service offerings but also aligns with our commitment to providing top-notch care for pets. We are excited to welcome Fluff Inc.'s clients and staff to the Pet Butler family."

With this acquisition, Pet Butler in Cary is set to become the go-to provider for pet owners seeking reliable and comprehensive pet care services. The integration of Fluff Inc.'s services will allow Michael Kidd's franchise to cater to a wider range of pet care needs, from daily dog walking and pet sitting, in addition to their established pet waste removal services.

For more information about Pet Butler Cary, visit https://www.petbutler.com/locations/cary-nc-area-pooper-scooper/

or call (919) 999-3530

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler Franchise is a growing franchise brand made of people who are passionate about pets. Pet Butler was acquired in 2017 by Spring-Green Enterprises, the parent company of +47 years old Spring Green and SGE Marketing Services. They currently have 39 owners in 27 states. Pet Butler has expanded its lines of service to include pet care (pet walking and pet sitting), pet shuttle service, and maintains its core service of pet waste removal for both residential and commercial properties. To learn more about how Pet Butler serves pets and their people, visit http://www.petbutler.com and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn. To inquire about a franchise call 844-777-8608 or go to http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com

Media Contact

Michael Kidd, Pet Butler Franchise, 815-230-1314, [email protected] , www.petbutlerfranchise.com

SOURCE Pet Butler Franchise