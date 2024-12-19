Pet Butler Named a 2024 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

"2024 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart!" - Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine Post this

Franchise Dictionary Magazine, a trusted resource with over 350,000 readers, highlights franchises that demonstrate innovation, dedication to community impact, and exceptional growth. Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, praised the winners, saying:

"2024 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands that went above and beyond. Here's to #ChangingLives and congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

As part of this recognition, Pet Butler is featured in the magazine's special Game Changer section, available here.

Pet Butler's focus on delivering high-quality services to customers while providing unparalleled support to franchise owners continues to set it apart. With a proven model, comprehensive back-office support, and national marketing resources, Pet Butler empowers franchisees to achieve business success while making a positive impact in their communities.

For more information about Pet Butler's franchise opportunities, visit http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler is a franchise opportunity, owned by Spring-Green Enterprises (parent company of Spring Green and SGE Marketing Services), operating 104 territories across 28 states with 41 owners. Pet Butler offers pet lovers a chance to turn their passion for pets into a business providing multi-services for pets and their people. For more information, visit http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com, or connect on Facebook and LinkedIn. Inquire about franchising at 844-777-8608.

Jennifer Banike, Pet Butler, 8152301314, [email protected], www.petbutlerfranchise.com

