Pet Butler Owner Acquires Competitor and Expands into Two Additional Territories

The acquisition of two additional Pet Butler territories is a significant milestone for Andy. It demonstrates his confidence in the brand's growth potential and his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of pet owners throughout the region. With these new territories, Pet Butler will be able to serve even more neighborhoods, providing pet owners with the convenience and peace of mind they deserve.

"We are thrilled to see Andy Wiltz expand his reach in the Greater Kansas City area," said James Young, Pet Butler's COO. "His dedication to the well-being of pets and his commitment to exceptional service align perfectly with Pet Butler's core values. We have no doubt that his team will continue to exceed the expectations of pet owners in his expanded territories."

Wiltz is excited about the opportunities that come with these new territories. He stated, "I am grateful for the trust and support of the Pet Butler team and the wonderful pet owners in Greater Kansas City. I started my Pet Butler as a diversification strategy for the pet daycare and grooming businesses. The support of the franchise, combined with the synergy of the businesses' operations, has allowed us to scale and to extend our services to even more families and their beloved pets. I look forward to continuing to provide top-quality pet waste removal and pet care services to our growing community."

About Pet Butler

Pet Butler Franchise is a growing franchise brand made of people who are passionate about pets. Pet Butler was acquired in 2017 by Spring-Green Enterprises, the parent company of +46 years old Spring Green and SGE Marketing Services. They currently have 38 owners in 27 states. Pet Butler has expanded its lines of service to include pet care (pet walking and pet sitting), pet shuttle service, and maintains its core service of pet waste removal for both residential and commercial properties. To learn more about how Pet Butler serves pets and their people, visit http://www.petbutler.com and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn. To inquire about a franchise call 844-777-8608 or go to http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com

For more information about our Kansas City locations, visit https://www.petbutler.com/locations/shawnee-mission-area-pooper-scooper/ or call 913-735-0775

