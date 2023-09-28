Pet food brand, "I and love and you", boosts repeat purchases by smoothing online shoppers' path to repurchase

"Our view is that the more we can understand who the shopper is and what's going to help them convert, the more we can personalize the experience and ensure they find something they love. That's why we invested in Nosto." Jeff Spears, VP of Digital Commerce, I and love and you. Tweet this

Returning and loyal customers

When returning and loyal customers are identified on-site, Nosto's replenishment algorithm estimates whether enough time has passed for those customers to be ready to re-order their previous purchases. When this is the case, as soon as the shopper hits the store's menu, they are shown a hero image of the product they previously purchased, along with a prompt to "buy again". Clicking on this takes them directly to the appropriate product page from where they can quickly complete their purchase. The product page also includes 'Other people were also interested in' product recommendations, based on Nosto's analysis of the purchase behavior of similar shoppers.

By helping visitors instantly find the products they're likely to be looking to repurchase—without having to search via the navigation menu—I and love and you saw 44% and 35% increases in dog and cat food replenishment purchases respectively. This tactic also had a positive impact on mobile visitors, which account for around half of all the brand's traffic. The add-to-cart rate on mobile for cat food increased by 332%, while abandoned carts on mobile for dog food went down to 0—presumably because customers have much greater certainty that they are repurchasing the correct product.

Segmenting the customer base and improving the online experience has also contributed to the doubling in size of the brand's loyal customers segment, and has produced a 24% increase in visit value2 from them.

New customers

For the new customers segment, Nosto displays a list of best-seller product recommendations based on individuals' browsing behavior. If they indicate an affinity to dog food, they are shown recommendations showcasing the best-selling dog food products. Similarity, if it's cat food, they are shown the best-selling cat food items. This has generated a 17% increase in ecommerce purchases from the new-customers segment, as well as contributed to the 9% increase in the sales conversion rate for the best-selling dog food, and the 12% increase in sales conversion rate for the best-selling cat food.

Home page hero placements

I and love and you has also experimented with tailoring content to specific customer segments. For example, because it is one of few pet food brands that supplies both dog and cat food equally, it personalized the home page hero image for segments that have a dog or cat affinity. Those with a dog affinity (purchased dog food previously) were shown a dog hero image, and those with a cat affinity, a cat image—while those who have purchased both (or have no previous purchases) were shown an image of both animals.

"We wanted to have a website that engaged people - it needed to strategically target customers by putting the right things in front of them," said Jeff Spears, Vice President of Digital Commerce at I and love and you. "Our view is that the more we can understand who the shopper is and what's going to help them convert, the more we can personalize the experience and ensure they find something they love. That's why we invested in Nosto in the first place and continue to look for opportunities to use it to optimize the experience we're delivering."

1 Returning customers are those that have made 1 previous purchase. Loyal customers those that have made 3+ purchases. First time customers are those who have not purchased anything previously

2 Average Visit Value for a segment of visitors/customers is the total sales divided by the total visits to an ecommerce website by that segment. This number shows the average amount that each visitor from that segment is 'worth'.

About "I and love and you"

Born and raised in Boulder, "I and love and you" makes good, clean, functional food for pets. In partnership with a holistic veterinarian – and their own furry companions – ILY has built a deliciously diverse portfolio of recipes that span wet food, dry food, treats, toppers and interactive snacks. All of their food is made with quality meat and vegetables that contain zero fillers, preservatives, or artificial junk. Cat, dog and multi-pet households, take note: "I and love and you" can be found at retailers nationwide, or online at iandloveandyou.com, Amazon, Chewy, and more.

About Nosto

Nosto enables online brands to deliver authentic, relevant, and personalized experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. An AI-Powered Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers brands to build, launch, and optimize compelling digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading brands in over 100 countries use Nosto to grow their business and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Sydney, Kaunas and Helsinki.

