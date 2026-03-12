Pet Life Unlimited Appoints Dave Singer as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth and Continue Leading Innovation in Pet Care

"As a pet parent myself, I understand how meaningful the everyday moments of care can be. Our pup, Wrangler, is a treasured member of our family, and I'm excited to help more pet parents feel confident and supported in their own journey." -Dave Singer, CEO of Pet Life Unlimited Post this

Singer joins Pet Life Unlimited at a pivotal moment in its trajectory. In just three years, the company has become one of the fastest-growing brands in the dog pad category, fueled by consumer-led innovation, expanded retail distribution, and renewed momentum following a comprehensive brand refresh and the launch of its Puppy's First™ collection.

Under Singer's leadership, the company plans to accelerate growth through strategic customer development, expanded marketing investment, breakthrough product innovation, and continued channel expansion across retail and digital platforms.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave as CEO at such an exciting time in Pet Life Unlimited's evolution, as we scale the business to new heights," said Joyce. "His deep experience driving sustainable growth, building strong retail partnerships, and scaling consumer brands will be instrumental as we continue advancing our mission to better support pet parents at every stage."

Central to that mission is Pet Life Unlimited's PetParentLab™—an always-on research and testing platform that fosters a closed-loop dialogue with real pet parents. Through the PetParentLab™, products are informed by ongoing consumer insights, tested in-home, and evaluated across performance, ease of use, and satisfaction before reaching shelves.

Products that meet these standards earn its Pet Parent Approved seal, reinforcing the brand's commitment to transparency, responsiveness, and real-world validation. Singer's customer-first leadership approach closely aligns with this innovation model and positions the company to further strengthen its connection with the pet parent community.

"Pet Life Unlimited's commitment to empowering pet parents through thoughtfully designed, American-made products truly resonates with me," said Dave Singer, CEO of Pet Life Unlimited. "As a pet parent myself, I understand how meaningful the everyday moments of care can be. Our pup, Wrangler, is a treasured member of our family, and I'm excited to help more pet parents feel confident and supported in their own journey."

With Joyce continuing to lead brand innovation, Singer steering operational and commercial expansion, and a dedicated team of engineers, chemists, and designers behind every product, Pet Life Unlimited is entering its next chapter of growth—deepening its commitment to serving pet parents with smarter, more thoughtful solutions.

About Pet Life Unlimited

Pet Life Unlimited is on a mission to empower pet parents by making the daily experience of caring for their pets as rewarding as possible. Inspired by and designed specifically for pet parents, Pet Life Unlimited products make the often challenging pet chores smarter, easier, and all around more rewarding – thoughtful solutions that make pet parents feel confident that the care they give their pet is equal to their love.

Pet Life Unlimited is available at leading retailers nationwide.

To learn more about Pet Life Unlimited's mission and products and to find a store near you, visit their website at mypetlife.co and follow @petlife.unlimited on Instagram.

