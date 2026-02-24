Pet Life Unlimited Launches Category-Defining Puppy's First Collection

"With Puppy's First, we've reimagined every touchpoint of early puppy care, combining science, design, and hands-on expert insight to create a whole new world that empowers dog parents and helps puppies uniquely thrive." —Kellee Kinnier, Senior Director of Product Innovation for Pet Life Unlimited Post this

"Every puppy is unique, and so is every dog parent's journey," said Kellee Kinnier, Senior Director of Product Innovation for Pet Life Unlimited. "At Pet Life Unlimited, innovation isn't just about new products; it's about solving real challenges with solutions that truly make puppyhood easier, safer, and more joyful. With Puppy's First, we've reimagined every touchpoint of early puppy care, combining science, design, and hands-on expert insight to create a whole new world that empowers dog parents and helps puppies uniquely thrive."

To support this pack like never before, the Puppy's First collection includes a curated assortment of the brand's most essential solutions, led by its unmatched training pads, grooming, and home care products. Ranging in price from $8.99–$21.99:

SmartStart™ Puppy Pads: The first puppy pads designed to actively support potty training, making it as efficient as possible. Featuring a See+Go™ pattern with puppy-visible colors and a gentle Smell+Go™ berry-lavender attractant scent to guide puppies to the right spot, these pads help reduce accidents and speed up training.

Puppy's First Shampoo: A gentle, puppy-specific shampoo formulated with soothing oat and aloe and a subtle vanilla scent to cleanse developing skin without irritation.

Puppy Paw Daily Cleanser: A no-rinse, fragrance-free foaming paw wash made with soothing oat, aloe, and shea to gently clean and moisturize sensitive puppy paws—safe if licked and perfect for everyday messes.

Puppy's First Grooming Wipes: Ultra-gentle grooming wipes formulated for puppies' delicate skin, combining soothing oat and chamomile with a light vanilla scent for quick, head-to-toe cleanups between baths.

Puppy Home Cleaning Spray: A plant-powered, puppy-safe cleaning spray with enzymatic odor neutralizers that break down messes and smells on floors, fabrics, crates, and more—leaving behind a light lavender-mint scent.

Puppy Home Cleaning Wipes: Convenient, plant-based cleaning wipes that tackle puppy messes anywhere in the home. Safe around puppies, it uses enzymatic odor control to eliminate smells at the source, not just mask them.

Built by fellow dog parents who are also product engineers, chemists, and designers, Pet Life Unlimited has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing dog pad brands on the market. Central to the brand's innovation process is its PetParentLab™, an always-on research and testing platform that creates a closed-loop dialogue with real dog parents.

Through the PetParentLab™, products are informed by ongoing consumer research, tested by dog parents in their homes, and evaluated across performance, ease of use, and satisfaction before reaching shelves. Each product that meets these standards earns a Dog Parent Approved seal, reinforcing the brand's commitment to real-world validation, transparency, responsiveness, and trust.

The launch of Puppy's First also follows the brand's recent rebrand, which introduced a refreshed visual identity and clarified its focus on elevated design, technical performance, and emotional connection with dog parents at every stage of the journey.

For more information on the above and on all other Pet Life Unlimited products, please visit mypetlife.co.

About Pet Life Unlimited

Pet Life Unlimited is on a mission to empower dog parents by making the daily experience of caring for their pups as rewarding as possible. Inspired by and designed specifically for dog parents, Pet Life Unlimited products make the often challenging dog chores smarter, easier, and all around more satisfying. In short, products that make us all feel like damn good dog parents. Because better dog parents make better human beings.

To learn more about Pet Life Unlimited's mission and products and to find a store near you, visit their website at mypetlife.co and follow @petlife.unlimited on Instagram.

Media Contact

Maven Consulting, Pet Life Unlimited, 1 858-208-3458, [email protected], https://mypetlife.co/

SOURCE Pet Life Unlimited