Pet Media, Inc. Awarded Top-Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

"PetMedia is committed to protecting the well-being of pet owners, pets, and breeders alike." Tweet this

"PetMedia is committed to protecting the well-being of pet owners, pets, and breeders alike," said co-founder Brenden Salta. "We uphold the highest standards for pet owners and breeders to fight against the continued disruption of pet adoptions and to create a rewarding adoption experience."

Pet Media, Inc. is a beacon of trust in an industry spoiled by fraud and greed. The Better Business Bureau announced a staggering statistic that 80% of online pet advertisements are scams. Pet Media, Inc. created streamlined solutions by implementing stringent verification procedures and fostering genuine connections between future pet owners and reputable breeders.

Supporting scam-free platforms like Pawrade.com and NextDayPets.com has been a step in the right direction. Pet Media, Inc. also endorses PetPay.com, a trustworthy online payment system that guarantees security for pet transactions, further reinforcing the commitment to animal welfare. In more ways than one, Pet Media, Inc. is on a mission to connect pets with loving homes, enhance the overall adoption experience, and reshape the future of pet adoptions through innovative solutions.

"It is an honor to be featured in the Inc. 5000 and receiving this recognition as one of America's fastest-growing companies is a true testament to the hard work of everyone at Pet Media, Inc. Our main focus is safeguarding pet ownership one adoption at a time. We are excited to continue our journey with animal lovers everywhere," said co-founder Brian Salta.

About Pet Media, Inc.:

Pet Media, Inc. specializes in secure digital platforms for pet adoptions. In the quest to promote safe and legitimate pet adoptions, Pet Media, Inc. facilitates the screening of buyers and breeders, the legal contracts between parties, the secure payments, and ultimately the responsible adoption of pets. Through contemporary solutions, Pet Media, Inc. improves the pet adoption process by adding genuine connections and trust within the industry. Diligent quality assurance, pet health guarantees, and world-class customer service give pet seekers more power, clarity, and peace of mind when finding a pet through Pet Media, Inc. and its associates. For more information, visit www.petmedia.com or our Facebook.

About the Inc. 5000 List:

The Inc. 5000, a highly regarded compilation of revolutionary CEOs and evolving businesses, showcases the most rapidly expanding private companies across various sectors. It highlights businesses that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and contribution to the economy. The list serves as a benchmark for entrepreneurial success and provides insight into emerging trends and industries. To qualify, companies on the 2023 list must have generated a minimum of $100,000 in revenue by March 31, 2019, and a minimum of $2 million by December 31, 2022. The 2023 issue of Inc. 5000 was released in August.

Media Contact

Courtney Dean, Pet Media, Inc., 1 (443) 836-5394, [email protected], https://www.petmedia.com/

SOURCE Pet Media, Inc.