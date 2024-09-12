Pet Night on Capitol Hill Honors the Importance of Pets & Service Animals for All Americans

Annual Reception Features Therapy Animals, Service Animals, and the Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), the Pet Food Institute (PFI) and the Pet Advocacy Network co-hosted Pet Night on Capitol Hill yesterday, paying special tribute to the important role of service animals for our nation's disabled veterans, and celebrating the positive impact of pets in America. Pet Night on Capitol Hill brought together Members of Congress, congressional staff, and leaders in the pet care community to share programs and policies that protect human and animal well-being.

"Pet Night on Capitol Hill is more than just an evening spent with some incredible pets—it's a chance to convey to Congress the vital message that policies and programs keeping people and pets together promote better health and well-being for all," said Vic Mason, President of the World Pet Association (WPA) and presenting sponsor of Pet Night.

"HABRI is proud to co-host Pet Night on Capitol Hill, a night dedicated to honoring the human-animal bond and its positive impact on the well-being of individuals, families and communities, including our nation's veterans who rely on the healing support of service dogs," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI.

At the event, attendees interacted with Pet Partners therapy animals, show cats provided by the Cat Fanciers' Association, and adoptable puppies from Petco Love.

Veterans and their service dogs were recognized during the Ceremony for their service to our country, and the National Service Dog Memorial displayed a replica of the resin casting of "Sully", President George H.W. Bush's Service dog by Susan Bahary, which will be placed in the permanent collection of the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, TX.

The Animal Health Institute (AHI) honored the winners of the Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill contest, now in its sixteenth year, recognizing the most adorable animals belonging to Members of Congress and their staff.

Cutest Dog: Palmer

Owner: Joe Ballard

Office of Rep. Kelly Armstrong (ND)

Cutest Cat: Moony

Owner: Izzah Yousuf

Office of Rep. Al Green (TX-9)

Cutest Exotic: Froth

Owner: Larson Church

Office of Rep. Andrew Clyde (GA-9)

"I'm happy to once again partner with AHI to be a part of this event, which brings together members from both parties to share our mutual affection for our beloved pets. This event is also a fantastic reminder that ensuring our pets' and animals' health and safety is crucial for both their wellbeing and ours," said Congresswoman Schrier. "That's why in Congress, I've advocated for animal health through legislation like ADUFA to get new, innovative, and safe veterinary medications to market, and I am incredibly proud that this legislation was signed into law last September."

"I'm honored to be a congressional judge for this year's AHI Cutest Pets Contest," said Rep. Cammack (R-FL-03). "Folks on the Hill know my office is home to our three pups who often greet guests and visitors, so we always appreciate the opportunity to support our furry friends! This year's Pet Night is also special as we pay homage to the heroes and animals who have served our nation. I'm grateful to the Animal Health Institute for inviting me to participate in this year's event."

"The Animal Health Institute's Cutest Pets on Capitol Hill is always a highlight, but there's so much more to it than just cuteness – it's all about the importance of pets in people's lives," said Alex Mathews, President and CEO of AHI. "The animal health industry serves not only to keep pets healthy, but also to keep families healthy and happy together, and we're proud to celebrate this each year at Pet Night on Capitol Hill."

HABRI's "Human Animal Bond Leadership Award" was conferred upon Representative Claudia Tenney (NY-24) and Representative Deborah Ross (NC-02) for their sponsorship of the People and Animals Well-being (PAW) Act, a newly introduced bill that would allow people to use up to $1,000 of their Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) or Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) for veterinary care or a pet health insurance policy for their pets. The bill would impose no limit on veterinary care for service animals, providing even more support for people with disabilities, including our nation's veterans.

"Our pets and service animals are cherished members of our families, and it's essential that owners have the ability to pay for quality care," said Congresswoman Tenney. "The PAW Act offers greater flexibility to pet owners by allowing them to use HSAs and FSAs for pet care expenses. This legislation will help veterans, and all pet owners afford veterinary care for their beloved pets and service animals."

"The Pet Advocacy Network's "Pets' Best Friend" award was conferred upon three Members of Congress and Senators who have demonstrated a commitment to supporting pets and pet owners. Congressman Jake LaTurner of Kansas was jointly recognized by PAN and PFI, and Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Congressman Glenn "GT" Thompson of Pennsylvania were recognized for their tireless service on behalf of companion animals and those who serve and support them.

"We were thrilled to recognize these Members of Congress with the Pets' Best Friend award and to once again co-host this important celebration of pets and pet ownership in America," said Pet Advocacy Network President and CEO Mike Bober.

"Just as complete and balanced nutrition is critical for pets, policies and programs that ensure healthy lives for people and pets are also important. Pet Night on Capitol Hill is a wonderful opportunity for the pet care community to showcase its longstanding commitment to the importance of service dogs for veterans, pets in classrooms for children, and the dire need for more pet-friendly housing, especially for domestic violence shelters," said Dana Brooks, President & CEO of PFI.

Pet Night is part of Pet Week on Capitol Hill, a week-long series of virtual programming and in-person visits. Virtual sessions share key data about how pets are important for human health and quality of life and highlight the most pressing issues relating to pet ownership in America. All recorded sessions from Pet Week on Capitol Hill are now available to view on-demand at http://www.petnight.com, where people can also sign up to be invited to Pet Night on Capitol Hill 2025.

Pet Night on Capitol Hill is an annual event sponsored by leading pet care and animal health companies and organizations that comprise the pet care community. For more information, please visit http://www.petnight.com. Images available upon request.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative scientific research to document the health benefits of companion animals; educates the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

About the Pet Food Institute

Established in 1958, Pet Food Institute (PFI) is the trade association and the voice of U.S. cat and dog food manufacturers. Our members account for the vast majority of the dog and cat food made in the United States, with more than $60 billion in domestic annual dog and cat food sales and annual exports of more than $2.4 billion. PFI membership also includes companies that supply ingredients, equipment and services to dog and cat food makers.

About Pet Advocacy Network

The Pet Advocacy Network, formerly known as the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC), connects the experience and expertise of the responsible pet care community to lawmakers and governing bodies, advocating for legislative and regulatory priorities at the local, state, federal and international levels. Since 1971, the organization has worked to promote animal well-being and responsible pet ownership, foster environmental stewardship, and ensure access to healthy pets, including small animals, cats, dogs, fish, reptiles and birds. Pet Advocacy Network members include retailers, companion animal suppliers, manufacturers, wholesale distributors, manufacturers' representatives, pet hobbyists, and other trade organizations.

About the Animal Health Institute

The Animal Health Institute (AHI) represents the companies that develop and produce animal medicines. Our industry is a global leader whose products improve the health of nearly 10 billion companion and food-producing animals in the U.S., which results in significant economic and social benefits for Americans.

Media Contact

Hayley Maynard, Human Animal Bond Research Institute, 614-701-8205, [email protected], www.habri.org

SOURCE HABRI