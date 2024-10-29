Pet Product eCommerce Data Sync Streamlines Online Product Management with Celerant and IndiePet

"By streamlining product information management and enabling more engaging online storefronts, we're not just saving time for retailers; we're helping them create more informative shopping experiences that can increase sales and customer satisfaction." -Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant. Post this

"IndiePet's Open Catalog continues to grow, providing retailers easy access to products from leading independent pet product suppliers," stated Todd Ditman, Executive Director of IndiePet. "With Celerant's help, IndiePet's Open Catalog can play a major role in the independent pet segment's eCommerce experiences."

Celerant Integration Streamlines Product Listing Information

Retailers can modify their existing product pages on their eCommerce websites and other online marketplaces directly from their Celerant POS systems. The data can be pulled directly from the database into the retailer's system and fed to the listing sources. Before this expansion, the Open Catalog allowed retailers to pull detailed product data to create new products in their inventory when placing purchase orders within their Celerant retail system.

"Celerant is pleased to continue enhancing our partnership with IndiePet through this new eCommerce expansion," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Technology. "By streamlining product information management and enabling more engaging online storefronts, we're not just saving time for retailers - we're helping them create richer, more informative shopping experiences that can increase sales and customer satisfaction. This integration and our existing retail solutions further reinforce our mission to level the playing field for independent retailers in the competitive pet market."

Looking to Get Started?

IndiePet members using Celerant's point of sale software can get started at no additional cost by contacting their Celerant account manager. Retailers interested in joining the program must only pay a $50 membership fee to IndiePet. They can start using the integration immediately through their Celerant point of sale system. Learn more at http://www.celerant.com/IndiePet.

About IndiePet

IndiePet, or the Independent & Neighborhood Pet Retailer Association, is a nonprofit trade association established in 2020 by independent pet business owners. Its mission is to help independent pet retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers work together to strengthen the pet industry and support the well-being of North American pets and pet owners.

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system: point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand their business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: http://www.celerant.com/RetailRoundUp.

Media Contact

Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 718-351-2000, [email protected], www.celerant.com

SOURCE Celerant Technology