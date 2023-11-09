Pet Wants Closes Out Q3 with 11 New Franchise Openings and a 12% Increase in YOY Same-Store-Sales

"The third quarter showcased a strong momentum with a remarkable uptick in both same-store sales and new owner launches," said Pet Wants President DeNita Carani. Post this

In terms of financial growth, the quarter saw same-store sales rising approximately 12% over 2022, indicating a favorable trajectory of revenue growth. Same store sales have been up double digits every month of 2023. The Pet Wants of Hilton Head franchise owner Max Zugan, for example, hit all-time sales records each month during this past quarter.

The year 2023 has been marked by significant milestones for Pet Wants behind-the-scenes as well, notably the finalization and launch plan for a new Point of Sale (POS)/E-commerce platform scheduled for an early Q4 rollout. This innovative technology aims to equip franchisees with top-notch POS and e-commerce capabilities, whilst providing deeper insights into sales trends to maximize profitability. Carani also highlighted the integration of a full marketing automation platform to the POS system, scheduled for early 2024.

Further enhancing operational efficacy, Q3 witnessed the rollout of a new quarterly promotions calendar in collaboration with key product vendors. "All franchisees have an opportunity to buy highly successful products from our key partners at a substantial discount each quarter, allowing them to boost sales and profitability locally," said Carani.

Looking ahead, Carani outlined the brand's strategic growth plans, emphasizing a balanced approach towards adding new units while continuously improving the sales and profitability of existing franchisees.

One of the much-anticipated launches is the brand's new private label freeze-dried food, Pet Wants Complete, slated for a January release. This new addition to the product line is expected to further enhance the nutritional options available for pet owners.

"From our technological advancements to our expanding franchise network to our innovative new products, Pet Wants is well-poised for an exciting journey ahead," said Carani. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains steadfast on enhancing pet health and nutrition, and providing an unparalleled experience to both franchisees and pet owners."

ABOUT PET WANTS:

Pet Wants is a pet health and wellness company that strives to improve the nutrition, health, vitality, and well-being of pets. Founded in 2010, the brand's specially crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients complete with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants has set a new standard in what you should expect in your pet food through their 140+ locations across the United States. To learn more about Pet Wants, visit https://www.petwants.com/ or follow Pet Wants on LinkedIn, @petwantsusa on Facebook, @petwants on Twitter and Instagram.

