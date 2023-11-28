Pet Wants Continues Impressive Momentum; Brings Its Unique Pet Wellness and Education Offering to Fall Church, VA with Latest Opening

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Pet Wants to Fall Church, and we couldn't have found a better partner to help us do it than Laura and Ian," said Brand President DeNita Carani. Post this

Laura has 40 years experience in nursing and nursing administration while Ian has 16 years of retail experience. This mother/son team is ready to take the next step in their careers and truly pursue something they are passionate about. They have always wanted to ensure the best lives for their furrier family members and with that in mind they found Pet Wants. One day at a farmers market, the pair met Carla, a Pet Wants owner. They mention they are looking for a solution to the issues they had with training the new puppies and Pet Wants "beef heart jerky" became that answer. This then prompted a deeper dive into the world of pets and an especially closer look at Pet Wants.

"We were excited to discover that Pet Wants was a franchise and knew it was our next challenge, " said Laura. " Our goal is to help as many pets as possible achieve a healthier and longer life."

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Pet Wants to Fall Church, and we couldn't have found a better partner to help us do it than Laura and Ian," said Brand President DeNita Carani. "This is an incredible time for the Pet Wants brand overall as we continue to welcome franchise owners who focus on educating pet owners in their community on health, wellness and nutrition. The more we educate the pet parent on what makes Pet Wants so good for their furry family members, the more our sales grow."

So far this year, Pet Wants has celebrated 14 signings for a total of 140+ locations, entering new markets like Fall Church.

The value of the pet industry in the U.S. reached over $109 billion by the end of 2022 as consumers shift towards a more health-conscious lifestyle. Over the past decade, the amount of money Americans spend on pets has more than doubled, and pet food and treats make up the most significant portion of the national pet food market at over $50 billion annually.

The Pet Wants brand's pet food is made with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals, free from potentially harmful fillers, bad ingredient choices and animal byproducts. With Pet Wants, pet owners get all the benefits of fresh, nutrient-dense food and the convenience of home delivery — without any of the hassles. Additionally, pet owners can take advantage of the brand's educational resources, grooming services and more.

Pet Wants franchisees are able to launch quickly with a mobile or event-based business and focus on acquiring subscription delivery customers and building connections with local pet parents. During this launch phase, franchisees work with a national commercial real estate partner to identify the right location for their retail pet store and grooming center that sells Pet Wants food, custom chews and treats, as well as supplements. This allows them to take advantage of dual revenue streams once they open their brick-and-mortar store: retail sales (both in-person and online through the brand's eCommerce platform) and grooming services.

Now, Carani says the brand anticipates adding 35 to 40 new franchise owners next year, meaning the time has never been better for entrepreneurs to leverage the support of Pet Wants' proven brand and scalable business model to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.

"Who doesn't love a business built around loving pets?" said Carani. "If you are looking for a low-cost, high-demand, rewarding business, there isn't a better opportunity in the booming pet industry than Pet Wants."

Pet Wants is seeking qualified, passionate franchisees in markets across the U.S., starting with Texas, Florida, Utah, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and the Pacific Northwest.

ABOUT PET WANTS:

Pet Wants is a pet health and wellness company that strives to improve the nutrition, health, vitality, and well-being of pets. Founded in 2010, the brand's specially crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients complete with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants has set a new standard in what you should expect in your pet food through their 140+ locations across the United States. To learn more about Pet Wants, visit https://www.petwants.com/ or follow Pet Wants on LinkedIn, @petwantsusa on Facebook, @petwants on Twitter and Instagram.

