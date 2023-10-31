Pet Wants Signs New Franchise Agreement in Houston Metro Area, Continues Impressive Momentum as a Leading Provider of Fresh, Nutritious Pet Food

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Eduardo and Josue to the Pet Wants family," said DeNita Carani, Brand President. "Their passion for pet nutrition and commitment to the community make them the perfect fit for our growing franchise network." Post this

Growing up within the franchise space, the Venturas are no strangers to business ownership. Eduardo grew up in the franchising space watching his father run Domino's locations where he eventually went on to work in every role of the organization. From there, he went on to manage his own store and later became the district manager over multiple Domino's locations. His father, Josue, wanted his son to do something he was passionate about and grow his own franchise empire similar to what he had done with Dominos. This father/son duo is looking to make a big splash in the Houston Metro market and beyond.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Eduardo and Josue to the Pet Wants family," said DeNita Carani, Brand President. "Their passion for pet nutrition and commitment to the community make them the perfect fit for our growing franchise network. We look forward to supporting them as they bring the benefits of fresh, healthy pet food to the pets and pet owners of Siena and West Pearland."

With its dedication to providing fresh, nutritious pet food, Pet Wants has quickly gained a loyal following among pet owners who value their pets' health and well-being. Pet Wants' proprietary pet food is crafted from premium ingredients and is free of artificial preservatives, fillers and animal by-products. Slow-cooked in small batches, the food is guaranteed fresh, with all nutrients preserved, and is available through a hassle-free home delivery service.

Additionally, Pet Wants understands that every pet is unique, which is why their knowledgeable staff work with pet owners to create customized nutrition plans tailored to each pet's specific needs. This is bolstered by the fact that Pet Wants franchises are locally owned and operated, fostering a deep connection with the communities they serve. Franchisees are provided with comprehensive training and ongoing support to ensure they are well-equipped to meet the needs of their local pet families, and they share this knowledge with pet owners in their communities by offering FREE nutritional consultations. It is one of the many attributes of Pet Wants that stands them apart from any other pet food retailer.

Best of all, Pet Wants is a low-cost investment opportunity in a high-demand industry with a scalable storefront model. In their first year, franchise business owners start mobile or event-based and focus on acquiring subscription delivery customers and building connections with local pet parents. At the end of the first year, franchisees add the launch of their retail pet store and grooming center that sells Pet Wants food, custom treats and high-end pet accessories.

Since its inception in 2010, Pet Wants has expanded to include over 140 territories nationwide. Now, with plans to reach over 200 locations by 2024 and add 30 new franchise owners by the end of 2023, the brand is looking for qualified prospects in markets like Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

"This new signing in the Houston Metro Area will help us on our mission to provide pet owners everywhere with a convenient and reliable source of fresh, high-quality pet food," said Carani. "We will continue to target markets where we need additional distribution or new locations where we would like to introduce our products or services. We are very proud of our recent momentum as we continue to prioritize our franchisees' success so we can be sure to grow the right way."

To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://petwantsfranchise.com/.

ABOUT PET WANTS:

Pet Wants is a pet health and wellness company that strives to improve the nutrition, health, vitality, and well-being of pets. Founded in 2010, the brand's specially crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients complete with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants has set a new standard in what you should expect in your pet food through their 140+ locations across the United States. To learn more about Pet Wants, visit https://www.petwants.com/ or follow Pet Wants on LinkedIn, @petwantsusa on Facebook, @petwants on Twitter and Instagram.

