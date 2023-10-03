Pet Wants Signs New Franchise Agreement in Matthews, Continues Impressive Momentum as a Leading Provider of Fresh, Nutritious Pet Food

"This new signing in Matthews will help us on our mission to provide pet owners everywhere with a convenient and reliable source of fresh, high-quality pet food," said President DeNita Carani. Tweet this

When Walton's husband passed away a few years ago, the family's loyal mutt, Rusty, provided much-needed solace for her and her 8-year-old daughter. Since then, Walton has had a deep desire to support pets and pet owners.

Walton's interest in Pet Wants began with a search for a high-quality dog food alternative to expensive brands. She was captivated by the concept of fresh, small-batch pet food that didn't break the bank, compared to the $800 she was spending monthly on her three large dogs.

Walton's mission with her Pet Wants franchise is to simplify the complex world of pet food for other pet owners too. Offering quality food to enhance pets' health, she aspires to create a community hub for pet owners in Matthews, North Carolina.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Robin to the Pet Wants family," said DeNita Carani, Brand President. "Her passion for pet nutrition and commitment to the community makes her the perfect fit for our growing franchise network. We look forward to supporting her as she brings the benefits of fresh, healthy pet food to the pets and pet owners of Matthews."

With its dedication to providing fresh, nutritious pet food, Pet Wants has quickly gained a loyal following among pet owners who value their pets' health and well-being. Pet Wants' proprietary pet food is crafted from premium ingredients and is free of artificial preservatives, fillers and animal by-products. Slow-cooked in small batches, the food is guaranteed fresh, with all nutrients preserved, and is available through a hassle-free home delivery service.

Additionally, Pet Wants understands that every pet is unique, which is why their knowledgeable staff work with pet owners to create customized nutrition plans tailored to each pet's specific needs. This is bolstered by the fact that Pet Wants franchises are locally owned and operated, fostering a deep connection with the communities they serve. Franchisees are provided with comprehensive training and ongoing support to ensure they are well-equipped to meet the needs of their local pet families, and they share this knowledge with pet owners in their communities by offering FREE nutritional consultations. It is one of the many attributes of Pet Wants that stands them apart from any other pet food retailer.

Best of all, Pet Wants is a low-cost investment opportunity in a high-demand industry with a scalable storefront model. In their first year, franchise business owners start mobile or event-based and focus on acquiring subscription delivery customers and building connections with local pet parents. At the end of the first year, franchisees add the launch of their retail pet store and grooming center that sells Pet Wants food, custom treats and high-end pet accessories.

Since its inception in 2010, Pet Wants has expanded to include over 140 territories nationwide. Now, with plans to reach over 200 locations by 2024 and add 30 new franchise owners by the end of 2023, the brand is looking for qualified prospects in markets like Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

"This new signing in Matthews will help us on our mission to provide pet owners everywhere with a convenient and reliable source of fresh, high-quality pet food," said Carani. "We will continue to target markets where we need additional distribution or new locations where we would like to introduce our products or services. We are very proud of our recent momentum as we continue to prioritize our franchisees' success so we can be sure to grow the right way."

To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://petwantsfranchise.com/.

ABOUT PET WANTS:

Pet Wants is a pet health and wellness company that strives to improve the nutrition, health, vitality, and well-being of pets. Founded in 2010, the brand's specially crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients complete with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants has set a new standard in what you should expect in your pet food through their 140+ locations across the United States. To learn more about Pet Wants, visit https://www.petwants.com/ or follow Pet Wants on LinkedIn, @petwantsusa on Facebook, @petwants on Twitter and Instagram.

