Pet Wants Wraps Up One of its Best Quarters to Date, Eyes 200-Unit Milestone

"Our sales growth this year underscores the strength of the pet industry, which continues to flourish at an impressive rate," said Pet Wants President DeNita Carani. Post this

This quarter also saw Pet Wants expanding its beloved product line with the rollout of Pet Wants Complete — a new private-labeled, freeze-dried product available across all Pet Wants locations.

"This is a fantastic addition to our product line," said Carani. "It can be used as a treat, as a topper or as a complete meal. It is very high in nutrition for pets. It is single-protein with limited ingredients. Better yet, it is easy to serve, easy to store and pets love it. We couldn't be more excited to see how that product drives our brand awareness in the future."

Back-of-house innovations included the rollout of the brand's new Point of Sale (POS)/E-Commerce platform, which is further enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement. Looking ahead, Pet Wants is poised for the integration of a full marketing automation platform, set to elevate franchisee capabilities in a competitive landscape.

Pet Wants is the only national provider of pet food freshly delivered to customers. The brand's food is made with natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals, free from potentially harmful fillers and animal byproducts that make other pet foods subpar.

Franchise business owners start with an event-based delivery business, focused on building connections with local pet parents. Within the first year, franchisees add the launch of their retail pet store and grooming center that sells Pet Wants food, custom treats and high-end pet accessories. This makes Pet Wants a low-cost investment opportunity in a high-demand industry with a scalable storefront model. Pet Wants also offers a comprehensive support system for franchisees, encompassing advanced training, operational guidance and marketing.

"As we eye the 200-unit mark, our emphasis on quality, innovation and franchisee success is stronger than ever," Carani said. "We are eager to welcome new franchise partners into our family, those who share our passion for pet health and are ready to embark on this rewarding journey with us."

Pet Wants is seeking qualified, passionate franchisees in markets across the U.S., starting with Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, Missouri, Idaho, Texas and Arizona.

To learn more about Pet Wants franchise opportunities, visit: https://1851franchise.com/petwants.

ABOUT PET WANTS:

Pet Wants is a pet health and wellness company that strives to improve the nutrition, health, vitality, and well-being of pets. Founded in 2010, the brand's specially crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants has set a new standard in what you should expect in your pet food and has created the ultimate convenience with free, personal delivery through their 90+ locations across the United States. To learn more about Pet Wants, visit https://www.petwants.com/ or follow Pet Wants on LinkedIn, @petwantsusa on Facebook, @petwants on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Pet Wants, 312-526-3996, [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Wants