Pet Wellbeing, a leader in holistic pet health for 25 years, is proud to receive the NASC Quality Seal for their commitment to safety, quality, and transparency

The NASC (National Animal Supplement Council) Quality Seal highlights companies that meet strict regulatory standards established by the FDA and FTC. To earn the seal, member companies must pass a third-party audit every two years and demonstrate ongoing compliance with stringent quality guidelines. This ensures pet parents receive safe, clearly labeled supplements with consistent manufacturing and marketing transparency.

CRESTWOOD, Ky., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unlike companies awarded the seal for individual products, Pet Wellbeing's entire line of 131 dog- and cat-specific supplements has received NASC accreditation—an achievement that reflects a deeply rooted, company-wide commitment to excellence. Founded by a team of holistic veterinarians, herbalists, and pet experts, Pet Wellbeing was created when trustworthy herbal options were scarce for their own pets. Guided by the belief that pets are family, our mission is to improve the lives of 1 million pets annually with accessible, vet-strength, holistic products that support health and happiness.

For pet parents, the NASC seal is a symbol of trust. When choosing a Pet Wellbeing product, they can feel confident it's been carefully formulated, ethically manufactured, and overseen by a dedicated Board of Advisors—and backed by the NASC's rigorous standards.

"This certification is more than a badge—it's a promise to families who trust us to support their pets with safe, effective, and high-quality ingredients," said Dr. Jan Huntingford, DVM, MD-TCVM, DACVSMR, CVA, CVPP, Staff Veterinarian at Pet Wellbeing.

The NASC certification process includes:

Regular audits of manufacturing facilities

Verification of ingredient sourcing, testing, and labeling

Compliance with FDA, FTC, and AAFCO guidance

Ongoing participation in a safety monitoring system

Receiving the NASC Quality Seal is a proud milestone—but it's just one step. Pet Wellbeing remains committed to transparency, innovation, and supporting pets at every life stage with vet-formulated, heart-driven care.

About Pet Wellbeing

Founded in 2001, Pet Wellbeing creates vet-formulated supplements that blend traditional herbal knowledge with modern science. Every product is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients to support your pet's quality of life from puppyhood to their golden years. Learn more at petwellbeing.com.

Media Contact

Darcy Foster, Pet Wellbeing, 1 5024036277, [email protected], www.petwellbeing.com

SOURCE Pet Wellbeing