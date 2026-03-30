Pet Wellbeing Reinforces Decades-Long Commitment to Integrative Medicine Through Continued AHVMA Sponsorship

CRESTWOOD, Ky., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Wellbeing, a pioneer in veterinarian-formulated herbal supplements, today announced the continuation of its long-standing partnership and associate membership with the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association (AHVMA). This collaboration highlights a twenty-year legacy of bridging the gap between traditional herbal wisdom and rigorous clinical safety standards.

Expertise Rooted in the Integrative Exam Room Unlike many natural brands, Pet Wellbeing's formulations are expertly crafted by a dedicated Board of Advisors comprised of master herbalists and practicing AHVMA members. These veterinarians bring decades of clinical experience to the formulation table, ensuring that every product is built to handle the complexities of modern holistic practice.

"At Pet Wellbeing, we believe the best natural medicine is rooted in clinical expertise," said Pet Wellbeing president Darcy Foster. "By employing AHVMA member veterinarians to formulate all our products, we ensure our 'vet-strength' tools meet the high-potency and transparency needs of the integrative exam room."

The Pet Wellbeing Practitioner Advantage Through its AHVMA associate membership, Pet Wellbeing offers specialized pathways for practitioners to integrate high-quality herbal medicine into their standard of care:

Clinical Integrity: Every batch is Third-Party Tested, NASC Certified, and manufactured in the USA using organic and human-grade ingredients.

Bioavailability Focused: Formulas are peer-reviewed by practicing holistic veterinarians who prioritize clean ingredients with zero artificial flavors, synthetic preservatives, or hidden fillers.

Professional Support: Pet Wellbeing provides wholesale partnerships for in-clinic pharmacies and veterinary affiliate programs to help maintain continuity of care without the burden of heavy overhead.

A Legacy of Trust Since 2001, Pet Wellbeing has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and has helped over one million pets thrive through a commitment to total transparency and clinical efficacy. By partnering with the AHVMA community, Pet Wellbeing continues to support the mission of advancing holistic veterinary medicine through education and high-standard supplementation.

For more information on Pet Wellbeing's practitioner programs and their commitment to the AHVMA, visit their AHVMA Associate Member Profile or their official website at www.petwellbeing.com.

About Pet Wellbeing: Pet Wellbeing is a leading provider of veterinarian-formulated herbal supplements. Dedicated to the health and longevity of pets, the company combines traditional herbal knowledge with modern scientific standards to create high-potency, liquid-extract formulas trusted by practitioners and pet parents worldwide.

Media Contact:

Darcy Foster - President

www.petwellbeing.com

Media Contact

Darcy Foster, Pet Wellbeing, 1 5024036277, [email protected], Pet Wellbeing

SOURCE Pet Wellbeing