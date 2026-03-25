Pet Wellbeing Reveals Enhanced Formulation for Life Gold to Support Canine Vitality and Long-Term Immune Health

Pet Wellbeing, a leader in veterinarian-formulated herbal supplements since 2001, today announced the release of its updated formulation for Life Gold for Dogs. Grounded in both traditional herbal wisdom and contemporary scientific research, Life Gold is designed to support a dog's natural immune function, antioxidant balance, and detoxification processes, particularly for senior dogs or those facing significant systemic health challenges.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life Gold represents our commitment to providing pets with high-caliber support that bridges the gap between traditional herbalism and modern veterinary care," said the Pet Wellbeing Formulation Team. "This formula is meticulously crafted to ensure that dogs seeking comprehensive immune enhancement can maintain a high quality of life, even when their systems are under significant physiological stress."

A Standard of Quality and Potency

Life Gold is manufactured to human-grade standards (FDA 21 CFR Part 111) in an FDA-registered facility, setting it apart from standard feed-grade pet supplements. Key differentiators of the Life Gold formulation include:

High-Potency Extraction: Utilizes a 1:1 to 1:3 Drug Herb Equivalent (DHE) ratio, significantly more concentrated than the industry standard 1:5–1:10 formulas.

Cold Percolation Process: A gentle, gravity-driven extraction that never exceeds 105°F (40°C), ensuring the preservation of volatile, heat-sensitive compounds.

Rigorous Testing: Every batch undergoes comprehensive laboratory testing for purity and potency, with third-party verification to ensure label accuracy.

Clinical Foundation for Systemic Support

The formulation features a synergistic blend of herbs, including Astragalus, which has been recognized for its ability to support natural immune defenses and stimulate critical cellular messengers. Other key ingredients, such as Burdock Root and Sheep Sorrel, support liver function and cellular detoxification, helping the body process metabolic waste and environmental toxins more efficiently.

Availability

Life Gold for Dogs is available in 2 oz and 4 oz bottles directly through PetWellbeing.com and authorized retailers. It is safe for long-term use and is designed to be compatible with conventional veterinary wellness protocols.

About Pet Wellbeing

Founded in 2001, Pet Wellbeing is dedicated to improving the quality of life for 1,000,000 pets annually. Their team of holistic veterinarians and clinical herbalists combines traditional knowledge with scientific research to craft premium botanical solutions for beloved companions.

Media Contact:

Darcy Foster - President

[email protected]

www.petwellbeing.com

Media Contact

Darcy Foster, Pet Wellbeing, 1 5024036277, [email protected], Pet Wellbeing

SOURCE Pet Wellbeing