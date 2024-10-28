Petal Announces a Strategic Acquisition of Medcom, a Medical Billing Solution, Solidifying Their Canadian Market Leadership in Healthcare Technology

We are thrilled to partner with Petal. This partnership will allow us to provide our clients with more comprehensive and efficient solutions for managing their billing and revenue cycle needs. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Petal. This partnership will allow us to provide our clients with more comprehensive and efficient solutions for managing their billing and revenue cycle needs," said Kathyrn Evans, President of Medcom Billing Systems.

Medcom's clients will continue to receive the same high level of service and support while benefiting from this partnership through enhanced billing efficiency and integrated healthcare technology solutions such as workforce management.

"Our commitment to excellence has always been at the heart of everything we do. With technology evolving faster than ever, we believe this partnership will contribute to continue delivering industry-leading services to our clients," says Evans.

About Petal & Medcom

Petal, founded in 2010, is a prominent Canadian health tech company addressing one of healthcare's greatest challenges: managing patient demand amid workforce shortages. By streamlining healthcare processes, Petal optimizes patient flow, workforce management, revenue cycle management, and continuity of care. Their modular Healthcare Orchestration Platform provides real-time, actionable insights from existing data ecosystems, empowering healthcare organizations of all sizes to improve patient access.

Medcom Billing Systems Inc., with over 30 years of experience, is British Columbia's leading provider of medical billing services. Their comprehensive support, from registration to claim reconciliation, ensures accuracy, compliance, and efficiency. By partnering with healthcare professionals, Medcom enables efficient, streamlined billing processes tailored to each practice's needs. Together, Petal and Medcom form a powerful alliance, combining health tech innovation with expert billing solutions to enhance healthcare operations.

