Petal Announces Strategic Acquisition of Dobsi Medical Billing, Enhancing Support for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers Across Ontario

Petal acquires Dobsi Medical Billing to expand its support for Ontario healthcare providers.
TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Petal, a Canadian healthcare technology company, is proud to announce the acquisition of Dobsi Medical Billing, a trusted provider of comprehensive medical billing solutions. This strategic acquisition strengthens Petal's market position in Canada. It expands its ability to support a diverse range of healthcare providers across Ontario, including Hospitalist, Oncology, and Emergency care teams at leading healthcare organizations such as Niagara Health, Grand River, St. Mary's, Brant Community Healthcare, and West Haldimand Hospital, among others.
Dobsi Medical Billing, now part of Petal, provides a comprehensive suite of services to simplify the complexities of medical billing. With expertise in claim coding, submission, rejection management, and reconciliation, Dobsi helps healthcare providers maximize reimbursements and optimize financial workflows. Whether supporting individual physicians, hospitals, or healthcare authority groups, Dobsi offers tailored solutions to meet diverse needs.
Key services include:
- Full-service OHIP billing processing
- Reconciliation and error management
- Third-party claim processing
- Comprehensive reporting and revenue cycle management
- AFA Emergency group billing, reporting, and management
- Registration document submission
"We are excited to join Petal and leverage their cutting-edge technology to provide even more enhanced billing solutions for our clients," said Christina Dobsi, Founder of Dobsi Medical Billing. "This acquisition allows us to expand our reach and deliver efficient, customized billing solutions to healthcare providers across the province."
Patrice Gilbert, CEO of Petal, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "This is a significant milestone for Petal, enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive billing solutions that empower healthcare providers. By combining Dobsi's expertise with our advanced platform, we can deliver real-time insights, optimize billing workflows, and help our clients achieve their revenue goals while enabling them to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality patient care."
The acquisition of Dobsi Medical Billing marks a pivotal step in Petal's ongoing growth strategy. It reinforces its commitment to driving innovation and supporting healthcare providers across Canada.
About Petal & Dobsi
Petal, founded in 2010, is a leading Canadian health tech company dedicated to addressing healthcare's most pressing challenges, including increasing patient demand and workforce shortages. With the recent acquisition of Dobsi Medical Billing, a trusted provider with over 20 years of expertise in OHIP billing, revenue cycle management, AFA compensation, and physician scheduling, Petal now offers an even more comprehensive suite of solutions.
Together, Petal and Dobsi streamline healthcare operations by integrating real-time patient flow optimization, workforce management, and centralized billing solutions. Their combined expertise simplifies complex processes, from ministry reporting and error management to actionable insights and continuity of care, allowing healthcare providers to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.
Media Contact
Emilie Katavic, Petal, 1 +1 888-949-8601, [email protected]
SOURCE Petal
