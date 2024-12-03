Petal Announces Strategic Acquisition of Dobsi Medical Billing, Enhancing Support for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers Across Ontario

We are excited to join Petal and leverage their cutting-edge technology to provide even more enhanced billing solutions for our clients Post this

Key services include:

Full-service OHIP billing processing

Reconciliation and error management

Third-party claim processing

Comprehensive reporting and revenue cycle management

AFA Emergency group billing, reporting, and management

Registration document submission

"We are excited to join Petal and leverage their cutting-edge technology to provide even more enhanced billing solutions for our clients," said Christina Dobsi, Founder of Dobsi Medical Billing. "This acquisition allows us to expand our reach and deliver efficient, customized billing solutions to healthcare providers across the province."

Patrice Gilbert, CEO of Petal, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "This is a significant milestone for Petal, enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive billing solutions that empower healthcare providers. By combining Dobsi's expertise with our advanced platform, we can deliver real-time insights, optimize billing workflows, and help our clients achieve their revenue goals while enabling them to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality patient care."

The acquisition of Dobsi Medical Billing marks a pivotal step in Petal's ongoing growth strategy. It reinforces its commitment to driving innovation and supporting healthcare providers across Canada.

About Petal & Dobsi

Petal, founded in 2010, is a leading Canadian health tech company dedicated to addressing healthcare's most pressing challenges, including increasing patient demand and workforce shortages. With the recent acquisition of Dobsi Medical Billing, a trusted provider with over 20 years of expertise in OHIP billing, revenue cycle management, AFA compensation, and physician scheduling, Petal now offers an even more comprehensive suite of solutions.

Together, Petal and Dobsi streamline healthcare operations by integrating real-time patient flow optimization, workforce management, and centralized billing solutions. Their combined expertise simplifies complex processes, from ministry reporting and error management to actionable insights and continuity of care, allowing healthcare providers to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

