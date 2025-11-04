Pete Blackhurst, International SaaS Revenue Leader, Joins VisitIQ™ as Chief Revenue Officer

"Pete's track record in building and leading high-performing global revenue organizations with predictable revenue streams makes him an ideal fit for VisitIQ," said Vern Hanzlik, CEO of VisitIQ. Post this

"Pete's track record in building and leading high-performing global revenue organizations with predictable revenue streams makes him an ideal fit for VisitIQ," said Vern Hanzlik, CEO of VisitIQ. "We brought Pete on to help us reach the next stage of growth—to strengthen our market position, expand internationally, and ensure our customers experience the full value of our platform. His leadership and experience will be instrumental as we continue to scale."

With this addition, VisitIQ continues to reinforce its leadership team to accelerate innovation and growth in the rapidly evolving world of AI-first, data-driven marketing. Blackhurst's appointment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to assembling experienced executives who can guide VisitIQ through its next phase of expansion and product evolution.

About VisitIQ

VisitIQ is a go-to-market Targeting platform that uses AI to help marketers and sales teams deliver campaigns to more precise audiences and refill lead and opportunity pipelines being lost to AI search, without increasing spend or headcount. The platform uses AI targeting and campaign orchestration to drive higher conversion rates, shorten sales cycles and decrease acquisition costs

VisitIQ supports a full suite of AI-driven targeting strategies including anonymous visitor and user identification, real-time ICP generation, lookalike audience creation, buyer intent signaling, geotargeting and integrated campaign activation.

