Pete Blackhurst, International SaaS Revenue Leader, Joins VisitIQ™ as Chief Revenue Officer

Blackhurst's appointment strengthens the VisitIQ leadership team and positions the company for its next stage of growth
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VisitIQ, a leading AI targeting platform that helps marketers and sales teams deliver campaigns to more precise audiences, today announced the appointment of Pete Blackhurst as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Blackhurst joins the company at a pivotal time, as VisitIQ looks to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market and expand operations globally.
Blackhurst brings over two decades of global sales and SaaS revenue leadership experience across the software and technology sectors. Prior to joining VisitIQ, he served as Head of Revenue, International at Dolby OptiView, where he led global expansion, commercial strategy, and go-to-market execution. Previously, he was Vice President of Revenue, International at Trackforce Valiant and TrackTik, where he built and scaled high-performing teams, drove international market penetration, and delivered sustained revenue growth across multiple regions. Earlier, he held the same title at Qumu Corporation, where he played a key role in advancing global sales performance, customer acquisition, and enterprise adoption.
"Pete's track record in building and leading high-performing global revenue organizations with predictable revenue streams makes him an ideal fit for VisitIQ," said Vern Hanzlik, CEO of VisitIQ. "We brought Pete on to help us reach the next stage of growth—to strengthen our market position, expand internationally, and ensure our customers experience the full value of our platform. His leadership and experience will be instrumental as we continue to scale."
With this addition, VisitIQ continues to reinforce its leadership team to accelerate innovation and growth in the rapidly evolving world of AI-first, data-driven marketing. Blackhurst's appointment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to assembling experienced executives who can guide VisitIQ through its next phase of expansion and product evolution.
About VisitIQ
VisitIQ is a go-to-market Targeting platform that uses AI to help marketers and sales teams deliver campaigns to more precise audiences and refill lead and opportunity pipelines being lost to AI search, without increasing spend or headcount. The platform uses AI targeting and campaign orchestration to drive higher conversion rates, shorten sales cycles and decrease acquisition costs
VisitIQ supports a full suite of AI-driven targeting strategies including anonymous visitor and user identification, real-time ICP generation, lookalike audience creation, buyer intent signaling, geotargeting and integrated campaign activation.
