Pete Moffatt Joins Reasint as President, Driving Strategic Growth and Innovation

"I look forward to working alongside our talented team to help drive innovation, enhance client success, and provide AI-driven coding solutions that will improve operational challenges and quality control issues faced by healthcare organizations throughout the US." Post this

As President of Reasint, Moffatt will focus on key strategies to address industry challenges such as outdated coding solutions, administrative staffing shortages, and rising operational costs. His leadership will support Reasint's mission to deliver innovative solutions powered by artificial intelligence that help healthcare organizations nationwide improve operational challenges and quality control.

"I am honored to join Reasint at such a critical juncture in our industry," said Moffatt. "I look forward to working alongside our talented team to help drive innovation, enhance client success, and provide AI-driven coding solutions that will improve operational challenges and quality control issues faced by healthcare organizations throughout the US. ARNI (Automated Reasoning via Natural Intelligence) is poised to be a breakthrough technology beyond standard Healthcare AI. Reasint is on the forefront of this paradigm shift with our proprietary coding capabilities."

Jim Morgan, Co-founder and CEO of Reasint, added, "Pete's understanding of the radiology space and the people who work hard in it every day is a breath of fresh air for Reasint. Reasint's mission is to create real and lasting solutions for healthcare professionals, and with Pete's leadership, we are very excited for 2025 and beyond."

A lifelong resident of the Philadelphia area, Moffatt lives in Plymouth Whitemarsh, PA, with his wife, Nicole, and their three sons.

For more information, visit www.reasint.com.

About Reasint

Founded in 2016 by industry veterans in medical coding, revenue cycle management, and enterprise SaaS, Reasint provides AI-powered radiology coding services that enhance accuracy, efficiency, and compliance. Through its proprietary ARNI platform (Automated Reasoning via Natural Intelligence), Reasint combines advanced AI with expert human oversight to streamline coding workflows, reduce errors, and boost productivity. With a focus on partnership and innovation, Reasint delivers a scalable solution that helps healthcare providers reduce costs and prioritize patient care.

Media Contact

Jim Morgan, Reasint, 1 913-484-5414, [email protected], https://www.reasint.com/

SOURCE Reasint