Pete Schroedle Joins Strongpoint Partners as Vice President of National Sales

Schroedle, who is based in the Indianapolis area and previously served as Vice President of Sales and Distribution at OneAmerica, shared his excitement about his role at Strongpoint, emphasizing that the team's commitment to building strong local relationships drew him to the opportunity. "I am excited to join Strongpoint Partners because of the fast-paced, dynamic environment and the caliber of people within the company. The relationships between TPAs, recordkeepers, and advisors have always been something I deeply enjoy, and Strongpoint provides a unique opportunity to build on these relationships. The team's passion for its work towards making retirement work for everyone is infectious, and I look forward to growing the sales team alongside our partner Presidents while contributing to the company's continued success and reputation in the marketplace."

Michael Heflin, COO of Strongpoint Partners, believes that Schroedle's appointment on the team will open new doors for the company. "There couldn't be a better time to have Pete join us, as the combination of capabilities, expertise, and experience across Strongpoint Partners is creating a tremendous amount of new opportunities for us." says Heflin, "His proven track record of success in sales and management will help us elevate our capabilities and accelerate our progress. Pete's vision and strategic mindset will be a tremendous asset as we work together to expand our impact and continue delivering top-tier solutions."

Schroedle will report to Hest and will serve on the Senior Leadership Team at Strongpoint. "We believe Pete will have a very positive impact on our business. He is the ideal leader for Strongpoint's Sales team as we continue this trajectory of growth in the industry," says Hest. "We're looking forward to the value he will create for our partners. Pete's proven ability to build high-performing teams will be key in driving the success of our national sales initiatives, further cementing Strongpoint as a leader and innovator in the retirement services industry."

As part of an initial round of sales outreach, Schroedle and Hest will attend this year's NAPA 401k Summit in Las Vegas. With Schroedle's sales leadership and expertise, Strongpoint Partners is poised to have another strong year of growth in 2025, continuing to expand its national footprint while building the nation's most trusted, knowledgeable, and customer-centric retirement and payroll platform for small- to medium-sized businesses.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is an Inc. 5000 recognized fast-growing, tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Strongpoint's suite of services prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), and Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $11.5 billion of assets under management and additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners