Peter D'Amelio Named Strategic Advisor to Leo's Italian Social

Former Cheesecake Factory president to help position the Italian restaurant chain for future growth.
CLEVELAND, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter D'Amelio, CEO of PJD Hospitality and former president of the Cheesecake Factory, has joined Leo's Italian Social as a strategic advisor to help steward its growth in the Midwest and along the East Coast. With an impressive 30-plus-year track record in the hospitality industry, D'Amelio brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.
Working in a hands-on advisory position, D'Amelio will oversee the restaurant chain's strategic direction and operations. Launched four years ago by Monven Group, Leo's Italian Social was built around the concept of serving elevated, yet approachable Italian cuisine made with classic, simple ingredients. D'Amelio has been tasked with improving on its previous success to best position it for future growth.
Bret Adams, Monven Group founder, said, "Peter's deep understanding of guest preferences and market needs will enable Leo's to continue on its growth trajectory while keeping its operational focus on exceeding guest expectations."
D'Amelio's extensive background in the restaurant industry makes him the ideal candidate for this role. He has held executive positions at Cheesecake Factory, Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants, and Not Your Average Joe's, where he earned a reputation for driving innovation, cultivating teams, and steering growth.
Speaking about his new role, D'Amelio expressed his excitement and commitment to the restaurant. He stated, "I am thrilled to join Leo's Italian Social to help oversee such an exciting concept. From my first meeting with Bret Adams, I felt an honest and authentic connection to the brand and his commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for his guests."
Leo's Italian Social currently has multiple locations in Ohio and North Carolina. Under D'Amelio's leadership, it plans to expand its presence in the Midwest and up and down the East Coast. D'Amelio said that while introducing Leo's warm and welcoming dining experience to new markets, he also intends to bolster its seasonal offerings and service quality across all locations.
"Quality is our cornerstone," D'Amelio said. "We need to continue to grow while prioritizing excellence in every dish and drink we serve."
For more information about Leo's Italian Social, please visit www.leositaliansocial.com
