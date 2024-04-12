Peter D'Amelio Named Strategic Advisor to Leo's Italian Social

Under Peter D'Amelio's leadership, Leo's Italian Social plans to expand its presence in the Midwest and up and down the East Coast. Post this

Bret Adams, Monven Group founder, said, "Peter's deep understanding of guest preferences and market needs will enable Leo's to continue on its growth trajectory while keeping its operational focus on exceeding guest expectations."

D'Amelio's extensive background in the restaurant industry makes him the ideal candidate for this role. He has held executive positions at Cheesecake Factory, Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants, and Not Your Average Joe's, where he earned a reputation for driving innovation, cultivating teams, and steering growth.

Speaking about his new role, D'Amelio expressed his excitement and commitment to the restaurant. He stated, "I am thrilled to join Leo's Italian Social to help oversee such an exciting concept. From my first meeting with Bret Adams, I felt an honest and authentic connection to the brand and his commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for his guests."

Leo's Italian Social currently has multiple locations in Ohio and North Carolina. Under D'Amelio's leadership, it plans to expand its presence in the Midwest and up and down the East Coast. D'Amelio said that while introducing Leo's warm and welcoming dining experience to new markets, he also intends to bolster its seasonal offerings and service quality across all locations.

"Quality is our cornerstone," D'Amelio said. "We need to continue to grow while prioritizing excellence in every dish and drink we serve."

For more information about Leo's Italian Social, please visit www.leositaliansocial.com

