Peter Durbin explores the mysteries of the End Times and beyond in 'What`s Really Going On?'

BELMONT, Australia, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Is the end near? What is the rapture? Does God have anything to say about what is going on in the world today and into the future? What will the thousand-year reign look like? What happens when one dies? In his thought-provoking debut book, "What`s Really Going On?" (published by Xlibris AU), Peter Durbin addresses these questions and more, offering readers a comprehensive analysis of present and future global events through a spiritual lens.

Today, the world is fraught with numerous concerning events such as climate change, geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, trade fragmentation, and more. Durbin meticulously examines what he perceives to be the root causes of many of these issues, as well as his projections for the future. In order to provide a comprehensive understanding, the author delves into historical contexts, which he believes offer insights into both present circumstances and forthcoming developments. Here, he provides an overview of the world from before the Earth was created and why the world has evolved into its current state. He also presents an in depth analysis of the End Times, including a potential timeline for their commencement and the devastating consequences that await humanity.

"The central topic of 'What`s Really Going On?' is that there is a battle going on between good and evil forces and that we all need to choose a side in this battle," Durbin explains. "'What`s Really Going On?' describes how the battle has played out in the past and how it will be resolved in the future. I encourage readers to think deeply about what is going on in the world at the moment, as it is imperative that we are all prepared for what lies ahead in the not-so-distant future."

"What`s Really Going On?" serves as a wake-up call, equipping readers with the knowledge and insights needed to understand and navigate future events. The book is available now at major bookstores and online retailers. Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/856212-whats-really-going-on to get a copy.

Peter Durbin is a successful businessman who has operated businesses in the fields of financial planning, investment and funds management, housing, property development and childcare centers. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Newcastle, is an associate of the Securities Institute of Australia, and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Durbin has studied widely in the areas of world history, together with economic, spiritual and political events. He has a deep understanding of the forces that are at play in the world today and what they will mean for the future of the world going forward. Durbin has been married to his wife Karen for 40 years, and has three sons and three grandchildren.

