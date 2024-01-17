Peter Island Resort, A Treasured Caribbean Private Island Hideaway, Opens In 2024 Transformed To A New Level Of Luxury

"After over six years, we are excited to raise the curtain on Peter Island Resort's transformation to a new level of luxury," states David Van Andel, President, Peter Island Resort. Post this

New Beachfront Accommodations & Restored Luxury Villas

When Peter Island Resort makes its debut, guests will find that it is still charmingly intimate with just 52 room, suite and villa accommodations. What's new and improved is having all rooms, junior suites and two-bedroom villas on coveted beachfront just steps from the sea along the palm tree-lined stretch of Deadman's Beach. Also new is a stunning infinity pool overlooking Deadman's Beach inviting guests to enjoy the best of both worlds - poolside and seaside. The over-the-top luxury villa, Falcons Nest, is being rebuilt and redesigned on its mountain peak showcasing jaw-dropping 360-degree views of the Virgin Islands. Hawks Nest Villa, conveniently nestled on the hillside overlooking Sprat Bay, is being upgraded and redecorated.

New & Expanded Oceanfront Meetings & Events Facilities

Peter Island Resort is significantly expanding its meetings and events facilities to accommodate groups of up to 180 people with a new 3,000 square foot oceanfront Conference Center flanked by two event lawns and a pre-function veranda spanning the length of the Conference Center. Located on a picturesque stretch of oceanfront near the new Yacht Club, Drunken Pelican restaurant and Sprat Bay, these new meeting facilities will include a dedicated, on-site kitchen, flexible indoor spaces and scenic outdoor areas ideal for events, receptions, meetings and break-out sessions.

The Spa at Peter Island

The much-loved Peter Island Spa is being upgraded and redesigned in the same stunning location overlooking Big Reef Bay and the beach's palm tree grove. The Spa will house seven treatment rooms including two couples treatment rooms, welcome and relaxation lounges, fitness center, spa boutique, beauty salon, and men's and women's changing rooms. Guests will be enticed to decompress on the spa grounds with a saltwater pool, al fresco relaxation areas and an outdoor hot tub that has a mesmerizing view of Big Reef Bay.

Peter Island Yacht Club

The new Yacht Club will be a must on the itineraries of sailors, boaters and yachtsmen with a marina that can accommodate a range of vessels from power boats, sailboats and catamarans, to super yachts of up to 200 feet. Located in Sprat Bay harbor, the Yacht Club will be its own destination with a dedicated swimming pool for Yacht Club guests, Drunken Pelican restaurant and bar, a commissary, Sea Chest Boutique and a sports recreation area with pickleball, basketball and bocce ball courts and a lawn-games area. To protect the coral reef and marine life surrounding the island, moorings will be located in White Bay, Sprat Bay, Deadman's Bay, Key Bay and Little Harbour for seafaring guests to enjoy.

Restaurants & Bars

Two new casually chic and sophisticated restaurants will delight guests with friendly, top-notch service and delicious cuisine. The Drake Steakhouse, located on Deadman's Beach, will offer a fine selection of surf & turf dishes with a Caribbean twist, while the Yacht Club's Drunken Pelican will serve more casual fare, artfully crafted cocktails, and a selection of beers, wines and spirits.

Rates & Reservations

Reservations are currently being accepted for stays from October 3, 2024 onward. Dates-of-stay prior to October 2024 may become available once the official opening date is determined. Rates at Peter Island Resort start at USD 1,000 per night plus taxes and fees. For bookings, please contact the reservations team at [email protected] or call 1-800-346-4451. For updates and more details, visit Peter Island Resort's website at www.peterisland.com.

About Peter Island Resort

Peter Island Resort, the British Virgin Islands' newly reimagined luxury private island hideaway, has been a treasured secret among sophisticated travelers for decades. The island features hundreds of lush, tropical acres, five pristine beaches, two luxury villas, and a variety of beachfront accommodations just steps from the sea. Peter Island Yacht Club, a must on every sailing itinerary, offers a full-service marina with dockage that accommodates super yachts of up to 200 feet. The 10,000 square foot Peter Island Spa is a tranquil seaside wellness oasis that takes pampering to the next level. With its unspoiled natural wonders and abundance of land and sea activities including diving, snorkeling, sailing, windsurfing, deep sea fishing, pickleball, hikes up the island's scenic Sunset Loop and more, Peter Island continues to enchant guests with its one-of-a-kind, private island paradise.

Tammy Peters, Media Mixology, 1 646 361 4922, tammy@mediamixologypr.com, www.peterisland.com

